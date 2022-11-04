Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Celebration in Honor of Veterans Day
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is hosting a Veterans Day commemoration for the campus community, especially veterans and military families, on Nov. 11. Students, faculty, and staff will gather on the Fine Arts Lawn at 10:30 a.m. to honor UA Little Rock veterans and their service. Chancellor Christina Drale will give the keynote address, followed by the playing of the National Anthem.
ualr.edu
White Honored as UA Little Rock Alum Making a Difference
UA Little Rock alumna Adena White is an experienced public relations professional who always wanted to tell strategic stories that make an impact. In 2017, White founded Blackbelt Media, the producer of the award-winning Blackbelt Voices podcast. Since the podcast started in 2019, it has been featured by Apple Podcasts, Oprah Daily, and Vanity Fair for its thought-provoking storytelling that honors Black history and celebrates Southern Black culture.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host World War I Film Documentary Screening Nov. 16
The Sequoyah National Research Center (SNRC) at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a film screening of “More Than a Medal” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to highlight work being done to honor minority military service members from World War I. The film screening, which is...
Comments / 0