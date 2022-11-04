The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is hosting a Veterans Day commemoration for the campus community, especially veterans and military families, on Nov. 11. Students, faculty, and staff will gather on the Fine Arts Lawn at 10:30 a.m. to honor UA Little Rock veterans and their service. Chancellor Christina Drale will give the keynote address, followed by the playing of the National Anthem.

