ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Thieves stole 132 bottles of wine worth $200,000 from a Michelin-starred restaurant by going through an abandoned pharmacy next door in a 'very precise' heist

By Pete Syme
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pkAM_0iydPkMT00
Coque has two Michelin stars and 30,000 bottles of wine.

Jesus Hellin/Getty Images

  • 132 bottles of wine costing an average of $1,500 each were stolen from a Madrid restaurant.
  • One bottle was almost a century old, and others were in the owners' family for three generations.
  • The robbers made an entrance hole in a pharmacy next door, and escaped without tripping any alarms.

Thieves stole wine worth $200,000 from a top Madrid restaurant in a carefully planned heist, police told El País.

A total of 132 bottles were taken from Coque, which has two Michelin stars. Its extensive cellar, described by The Drinks Business as "one of the best in Spain," boasts about 30,000 bottles.

The thieves went for the most prestigious bottles, with the looted wines worth more than $1,500 each on average. One vintage wine dated back to 1925.

El País reported that the robbery was likely done to order. "They went straight for the wine. There is no evidence that they took anything else," police said.

The police investigation found that the burglars entered through an abandoned pharmacy next door. Rafael Sandoval, who runs Coque with his two brothers, told Europa Press it was a "very precise robbery."

He explained how the robbers first made an entrance hole in the pharmacy, but instead went through a window which let them reach the restaurant's back door. Once inside, they broke a cellar window to open the access door. The gang then managed to escape with the wines without setting off any alarms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgcfH_0iydPkMT00
The abandoned pharmacy through which the burglars entered the restaurant.

Jesus Hellin/Getty Images

Sandoval, who was named Spain's best sommelier in 2018, also warned that there could be a group specializing in wine theft. Wine worth thousands of dollars was stolen from another Spanish restaurant last year.

"You have to understand that there is a black market in the world of wine," he said. "We are one of the most important wineries in Spain and we have many security measures."

Cristina Pérez Olmos, the restaurant's head of communications, told El País that the precise value of the robbery is yet to be calculated, but would exceed $200,000. Some of the wines had been in the Sandoval family for three generations.

"It is a life's work," she said. "Economically, there is no doubt, it is money, but you have to see all the work behind it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 15

Scott A Maze
3d ago

Sounds to me like it was someone with intimate knowledge of how the security system was operating.

Reply(1)
10
muckraker_bob
3d ago

Sounds like they had a Pelosi home security system installed. Don’t ask - don’t yell.

Reply(5)
11
Related
howafrica.com

Nigerian Man Rescued After Being Locked Up Inside A Room For 20 Years | Photo

Some environmental officers in Kaduna state, Nigeria, have rescued a middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years. The officers found the man in a room inside a house situated in Benin street, central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October, and a pungent odor was said to be oozing out of the room.
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
The Independent

Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’

A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Business Insider

Business Insider

711K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy