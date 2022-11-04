Thieves stole 132 bottles of wine worth $200,000 from a Michelin-starred restaurant by going through an abandoned pharmacy next door in a 'very precise' heist

Coque has two Michelin stars and 30,000 bottles of wine. Jesus Hellin/Getty Images

132 bottles of wine costing an average of $1,500 each were stolen from a Madrid restaurant.

One bottle was almost a century old, and others were in the owners' family for three generations.

The robbers made an entrance hole in a pharmacy next door, and escaped without tripping any alarms.

Thieves stole wine worth $200,000 from a top Madrid restaurant in a carefully planned heist, police told El País.

A total of 132 bottles were taken from Coque, which has two Michelin stars. Its extensive cellar, described by The Drinks Business as "one of the best in Spain," boasts about 30,000 bottles.

The thieves went for the most prestigious bottles, with the looted wines worth more than $1,500 each on average. One vintage wine dated back to 1925.

El País reported that the robbery was likely done to order. "They went straight for the wine. There is no evidence that they took anything else," police said.

The police investigation found that the burglars entered through an abandoned pharmacy next door. Rafael Sandoval, who runs Coque with his two brothers, told Europa Press it was a "very precise robbery."

He explained how the robbers first made an entrance hole in the pharmacy, but instead went through a window which let them reach the restaurant's back door. Once inside, they broke a cellar window to open the access door. The gang then managed to escape with the wines without setting off any alarms.

The abandoned pharmacy through which the burglars entered the restaurant. Jesus Hellin/Getty Images

Sandoval, who was named Spain's best sommelier in 2018, also warned that there could be a group specializing in wine theft. Wine worth thousands of dollars was stolen from another Spanish restaurant last year.

"You have to understand that there is a black market in the world of wine," he said. "We are one of the most important wineries in Spain and we have many security measures."

Cristina Pérez Olmos, the restaurant's head of communications, told El País that the precise value of the robbery is yet to be calculated, but would exceed $200,000. Some of the wines had been in the Sandoval family for three generations.

"It is a life's work," she said. "Economically, there is no doubt, it is money, but you have to see all the work behind it."