Phys.org
Researchers develop hierarchically self-assembled homochiral helical microtoroids
Chirality is essential for life, which can be observed in biological systems hierarchically from the molecular level to macromolecules and higher ordered nanostructures, such as 3D enzymes and micrometer cell membranes. Chirality is precisely controlled within these hierarchical architectures so that a series of life processes can enantio-selectively proceed. Although molecular self-assembly is widely used to fabricate nano/microstructures, a precise chirality control from small molecules extending to micrometer-scale assemblies with satisfied dispersity and homochirality is still a challenge.
Phys.org
Experiment unveils Berry curvature mechanism for linear positive magnetoresistance
A research group lead by Prof. Liu Enke from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has established a physical model of Berry-curvature-dominated linear positive magnetoresistance (LPMR), providing experimental evidence for this mechanism. Relevant results were published in PNAS on Nov. 2. Berry curvature, the pseudomagnetic...
Phys.org
New quantum phase discovered for developing hybrid materials
If you have ever watched water freeze to ice, you have witnessed what physicists call a "phase transition." Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have discovered an unprecedented phase transition during which crystals achieve amorphous characteristics while retaining their crystalline properties. Their findings contribute to developing hybrid materials for use in harsh...
Phys.org
Seeing clearly into a new realm—researchers prototype a new generation of quantum microscopy
While quantum computing seems like the big-ticket item among the developing technologies based on the behavior of matter and energy on the atomic and subatomic level, another direction promises to open a new door for scientific research itself—quantum microscopy. With the advance of quantum technologies, new microscopy modalities are...
Phys.org
Learning from animal evolution to reproduce materials for vibration damping and acoustic wave control
Through millions of years of evolution, nature has produced biological systems with exceptional properties and functionalities. Many organisms have adapted to their particular environment by creating extraordinarily efficient materials and structures. These materials are optimized in terms of their mechanical, thermal, and optical properties in a way that sometimes even technology is still unable to reproduce.
Phys.org
A magnetosome-like structure with high tumor tissue penetration efficiency
In a study published in PNAS, a research team led by Prof. Wang Junfeng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences biomimetically synthesized soft ferromagnetic nanoparticles with high magnetic targeting and tumor tissue penetration based on the biomineralization mechanism of a natural "biocompass"—magnetotactic bacteria.
Phys.org
Enhanced single-nanoparticle collisions for the hydrogen evolution reaction in a confined microchannel
Single-nanoparticle (NP) collisions have enabled the measurement of electrocatalytic reactions on single NPs by the nanoconfinement-amplified current. Recently, it has been demonstrated that the electrocatalytic activity of single NPs is improved by stochastic collision electrochemistry, because the good dispersion alleviates the aggregation, deactivation, and detachment of nano-electrocatalysts adhered on the electrode surface. However, there is still a pressing need to further increase the electrocatalytic performance of single NPs.
Phys.org
Highly efficient vectorial field manipulation using a transmitted tri-layer metasurface
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses highly efficient vectorial field manipulation using a transmitted tri-layer metasurface. As one of the inherent properties of light, polarization carries a large amount of information and has important applications in information security, optical communications, and image encryption. Light fields with both complex amplitude distribution and polarization distribution are called vector fields. The spatial polarization distribution increases the information capacity of the light field.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence deciphers detector 'clouds' to accelerate materials research
X-rays can be used like a superfast, atomic-resolution camera, and if researchers shoot a pair of X-ray pulses just moments apart, they get atomic-resolution snapshots of a system at two points in time. Comparing these snapshots shows how a material fluctuates within a tiny fraction of a second, which could help scientists design future generations of super-fast computers, communications, and other technologies.
Phys.org
Team creates crystals that generate electricity from heat
To convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called "thermoelectric materials." A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Phys.org
Scientists unveil the functional landscape of essential genes
A team of scientists at Whitehead Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have systematically evaluated the functions of more than 5,000 essential human genes using a novel, pooled, imaged-based screening method. Their analysis harnesses CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out gene activity and forms a first-of-its-kind resource for understanding and visualizing gene function in a wide range of cellular processes with both spatial and temporal resolution.
Phys.org
Engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
Phys.org
New blue quantum dot technology could lead to more energy-efficient displays
Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.
Phys.org
Silicon photonic microelectromechanical systems take a step forward
In recent years, global digitalization has seen unprecedented acceleration. Video streaming and video conferencing in home office and remote learning settings has resulted in a spike in residential broadband usage. Emerging applications such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles will further accelerate the need for data communication in the future. Today's internet infrastructure is built on fiber-optic communications, but how can the fiber-optic communication systems be made more efficient to fulfill future digital communication needs?
Phys.org
Sensing platform for studying in vitro vascular systems opens possibilities for drug testing
The costliness of drug development and the limitations of studying physiological processes in the lab are two separate scientific issues that may share the same solution. Microphysical systems (MPSs) are in vitro platforms made up of cells in a microenvironment that closely mimics that found in the body, allowing scientists to recreate the conditions of tissues found within the body for both further elucidation of biological conditions and systems and for applications such as testing drugs in a more precise model than animal testing allows.
Phys.org
Glucose-starved yeast poisons neighboring microorganisms as well as its own clones
Yeast is not the simple single-celled microorganism we once thought, but a competitive killer. When starved of glucose, yeast releases a toxin that will poison other microorganisms that have entered its surrounding habitat, even its own clones. This venomous phenomenon was previously unknown and contributes to our understanding of unicellular microorganism behavior and the evolution of unicellular to multicellular organisms, as well as having potentially useful applications for the food industry.
Phys.org
Observation of a new type of self-generated current in magnetized plasmas
Nuclear fusion has drawn attention in the era of carbon neutrality because it produces no carbon emission or radioactive waste. A tokamak, a torus-shaped nuclear fusion device, needs an electric current in the plasma to produce a magnetic field around the torus for confining fusion plasmas. Plasma current is conventionally generated by electromagnetic induction.
Phys.org
Neuron function is altered by widely used anesthetic propofol
Propofol is the most commonly used drug to induce general anesthesia. Despite its frequent clinical application, exactly how propofol causes anesthesia is poorly understood. In a new study published in Molecular Biology of the Cell, a team of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have identified a previously unknown propofol effect in neurons. The study found that propofol exposure impacted the process by which neurons transport proteins, biomolecules that perform most cellular functions, to the cell surface.
Phys.org
Study highlights the complexity of dryland dynamics under a changing climate
Professor Lixin Wang, a hydrologist in the IUPUI School of Science, recently reviewed advances in the study of dryland productivity and examined major outstanding debates on dryland responses to environmental changes in Nature Climate Change. Working with a small, but diverse group of internationally recognized researchers, Wang spent more than a year examining dryland productivity and their important role in the global carbon budget.
Phys.org
Metasurface-based nanoprinting: Displaying optical images at the nanoscale resolution
There is a long-standing folk art in China called "rice carving," in which lifelike artistic patterns are carved on rice with a length of only about 5 mm. These works need to be appreciated with a magnifying glass. Rice carving can be regarded as a printing technology based on a...
