Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: November 7th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low of 57°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 74°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight,...
How is Lubbock’s new Loop coming along? Updates on Loop 88 one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — After breaking ground one year ago, the 36-mile, six lane freeway known as Loop 88, is still underway. With the vast growth in the 806, officials said our roadways needed an outer loop. “We’re seeing growth ongoing while we’re under construction. And so, you know, a lot of people will see those […]
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
Vote center locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider. It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock. Signs are going up around the community gardens in...
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He would love a big backyard and a family who can keep up with him. He is also very intelligent and will catch onto training quick. Roger is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
