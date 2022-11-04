ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah doctor gives advice on how to adjust with impending time change

By John Franchi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GbAN_0iydPbPw00

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend meaning many Utahns will adjust their sleep schedules.

On Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will move back one hour.

Moving back to standard time means earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets.

“Take advantage of that bonus hour of sleep,” said Dr. Kevin Walker, the director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Sleep Disorder Center. “As adults, a lot of us are sleep deprived, we don't get the amount of sleep we should.”

Dr. Walker provided FOX13 News with a list of things people can do to minimize disruptions to their sleep schedules.

First, people are advised to listen to their body cues and resist the urge to force themselves into a new schedule.

When it is bedtime, turn off all lights and screens that can emit light as those lights can disrupt a person’s sleep-wake cycle.

Those who wake up an hour earlier are advised to get out of bed and do something active like working out to energize themselves for the rest of the day.

Resisting the urge to hit snooze, turning on lights once awake and having a healthy breakfast will also help dealing with time change impacts.

“Your body is good at letting you know when you need sleep and when it's time to get up,” Dr. Walker said. “Generally, that circadian clock lets us know when we are ready to sleep.”

A poll conducted by Monmouth University found 61 percent of Americans would like to end the practice of changing clocks two times per year. 35 percent responded that they want to see the current system stay in place.

Recently, the United States Senate voted unanimously to implement year-round Daylight-Saving Time.

However, the legislation has stalled in the House of Representatives, and it is unlikely to make any progress this year.

An Arizona based non-profit, Save Standard Time, would like to see the end of the current system of changing clocks two times per year.

“You can’t legislate more sunlight,” said Jay Pea, the director of Save Standard Time. “Daylight time is legislating people to get up earlier which I don't think most people would opt to do.”

The group argues that moving the clock creates unnatural times for sunrises and sunsets. In some areas, the sun would rise around 9 a.m. in the winter if year-round Daylight-Saving Time is enacted.

They believe later sunrises create safety issues for drivers and pedestrians and cost consumers more to heat their homes due to the delay of natural light.

“The full time through Daylight Saving Time when our bodies are miss aligned, it's doing more harm to the body,” Said Dr. Karin Johnson, a member of the board of directors of Save Standard Time.

To help children adjust to the time change, doctors advise parents to allow their children to stay up a few minutes later in the days leading up to the move back to standard time.

According to doctors, "falling back" in the November is easier to adjust to compared to "springing forward" in March.

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True

People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants

PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy