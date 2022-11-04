ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Missing man dies in Cass County crash

METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown. Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release. The...
WHITESTOWN, IN

