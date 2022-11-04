Read full article on original website
Election Day activities you can expect at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
The home of the 23rd President, Benjamin Harrison, also serves as a voting center for Marion County residents and is a beautiful backdrop connected to political history here in Indiana – either inside one of the historic homes’ rooms or on the iconic front porch. Lindsey Beckley, special...
Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
Poll worker removed from Hamilton Co. voting site denies Republican claims of electioneering
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County poll worker removed from an early voting location last week is responding to claims that he unlawfully encouraged people not to vote for certain candidates. Republicans in Hamilton County say the worker, identified by the county’s Democratic Party as James Zheng, was...
Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown. Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release. The...
