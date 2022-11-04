Disney doesn't just create stars, the company can also spark love stories. Liv & Maddie alums Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert met on the show in 2016 and began dating. They got engaged in 2021 and officially tied the knot on Oct. 15 in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives. We were friends first," Wulfert remembers. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO