ABC Ending Hit Series After 5 Seasons
ABC's A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming fifth season. The final season of the drama will premiere on Feb. 8 and will air in the show's original time slot of Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In a video announcing the upcoming end of the show, the show's cast told all the "Millionaires" out there that "now feels like the right time to say goodbye."
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Returns in New Teaser
Rick and Morty will soon be back, along with a surprising amount of screentime for Dr. Wong. On Monday, Adult Swim dropped a new teaser for the rest of Rick and Morty Season 6, which returns from its hiatus on Sunday, Nov. 20. While the sci-fi duo has some typically outrageous adventures planned, they are also blocking out some time for introspection.
'The Watcher' Is Based on a True Story
Netflix's new true crime drama The Watcher is based on a true story, but it takes plenty of creative liberties. The show has reignited national interest in the story of the Broaddus family, who tried to purchase a large, historic home in northern New Jersey only to find themselves threatened by an anonymous letter writer. The true story is described in an article by Reeves Wiedeman for New York Magazine's The Cut in 2018.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
'House of the Dragon': Spoiling Rhaenyra Targaryen's Death Using 'Fire & Blood'
The biggest difference between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is that the new prequel is based on a finished work, meaning that fans of the book know how it will end. Since the show is set almost two centuries back in Westerosi history, that includes the death of almost every major character. Read on to hear how Rhaenyra Targaryen, but fair warning: this may include spoilers – assuming the show faithfully adapts the book.
Netflix Crew Member Dies in Car Crash, Production Paused
A crew member on Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming Netflix movie, The Electric State, has died after an off-set car crash. According to The Daily Mail, the accident happened in Georgia where the film is being shot, leaving many on the set a little shaken up. As Deadline...
'New Amsterdam' Series Finale Date Revealed
New Amsterdam is coming to an end after five seasons, and the show's series finale date has finally been revealed. Deadline reports that the medical drama will return from its winter hiatus on Jan. 3. It will then take its final bow on Jan. 19 with a two-hour finale episode.
Two Disney Channel Stars Just Got Married
Disney doesn't just create stars, the company can also spark love stories. Liv & Maddie alums Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert met on the show in 2016 and began dating. They got engaged in 2021 and officially tied the knot on Oct. 15 in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives. We were friends first," Wulfert remembers. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "
Millie Bobby Brown Details Terms of Her 'Adult' Friendship With 'Enola Holmes' Co-Star Henry Cavill
Millie Bobby Brown is back for Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix, with Henry Cavill also returning as the elder Holmes. With the return, for the sequel, so returns the unique friendship that's grown between the two. But according to Deadline, Brown revealed that she has a very adult friendship with...
Queen Elizabeth TV Show Canceled
Becoming Elizabeth, a costume drama about Queen Elizabeth I, was canceled at Starz. The series starred Alicia von Rittberg in the title role and ran for only one season of eight episodes. It was created by the playwright Anya Reiss. Becoming Elizabeth struggled to gain an audience. The June 12...
'The Walking Dead' Star Medina Senghore Talks Negan's Big Moment in Sunday's Episode (Exclusive)
Medina Senghore plays Annie in The Walking Dead, and her character is the wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the latest episode that aired on AMC this past Sunday, Negan made a big move and attempted to sacrifice himself to save the group who is imprisoned by the Commonwealth. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Senghore talked about the moment and whether the group can fully trust Negan.
'Night Court' Reboot Gets NBC Premiere Date
The upcoming Night Court reboot has had fans of the original series very excited, and now the show finally has a premiere date at NBC. THR reports that Night Court will kick off with two episodes on Jan. 17, as part of the network's new midseason Tuesday night comedy block that also features last season's breakout hit American Auto. The updated Night Court will feature former Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch and original series actor John Larroquette.
Netflix's 'Pinocchio' Is Being Called a 'Masterpiece'
Some critics have now seen Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and the reviews are outstanding. The movie is coming to Netflix next month, but first, it will get screenings in select theaters starting on Friday, Nov. 11. So far, it sounds like it will be worth the trip. These days, most...
'Love Is Blind': Raven Shares Her 'Emotional' Reaction to SK Saying No at Their Wedding (Exclusive)
It's still difficult for Love Is Blind star Raven Ross to look back on her wedding day to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. After the two met and got engaged in the dating pods of the hit Netflix show's third season, Ross' walk down the aisle ended in tears after Alagbada said he couldn't marry her – a moment that still feels raw to this day, Ross told PopCulture.com.
