Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO