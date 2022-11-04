Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
