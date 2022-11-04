Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: One of each in win
Ovechkin scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Ovechkin scored from his office in the second period and made a beautiful pass to set up Evgeny Kuznetsov's game-winner late in the third. In addition to the pair of points, Ovechkin had five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating. He's on a six-game heater, with five goals and two helpers during that streak. For the season, the superstar winger has eight goals, five helpers, eight power-play points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating through 14 contests.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Misses another field goal Sunday
McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt but connected on all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. After a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign, McPherson has now missed three kicks over Cincinnati's previous two games, including the missed 48-yard field-goal try during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Carolina. The 23-year-old has just two field-goal makes across the team's last five games, and the Bengals will now enjoy a Week 10 bye before returning the following Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
