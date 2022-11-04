Read full article on original website
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt
Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri's seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt.
Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri
Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls
The Missouri Secretary of State's Office said Saturday that Cole County's top elections official has denied a Department of Justice request to monitor Tuesday's election. The post Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided...
Experts analyze significance of Missouri’s marijuana ballot issue
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to allow legal sales of cannabis to anyone over the age of 21. The most significant piece of what’s on the ballot as Amendment 2 might not be what becomes legal after it goes into effect but what it does looking back at previous cannabis-related convictions.
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills
Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
A look into Missouri Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A race many expected to be a shoo-in may go up in smoke thanks to some new opposition. A new survey from Emerson College and The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% undecided.
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
How Much is Eric Schmitt Worth?
Eric Schmitt (47), is a Republican politician who is running for a United States Senate seat (representing Missouri) in the upcoming November election. Since he has a significant lead in the polls...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
