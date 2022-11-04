Read full article on original website
This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal is So Sweet and So Maine
Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
foxbangor.com
Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters
MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Stuck on a Deserted Island? These 30 Maine Craft Beers Would Make It Better
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are well over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built...
Good News Falmouth Pizza Lovers – Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend
It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts. Spoiler: He didn't.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
There Once Was a Game Show All About Maine Where You Could Win a Sack of Potatoes
On any given day, you can put on a television and see game shows like "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make A Deal" airing, but for nearly a decade in the '80s, there was a game show on PBS that was completely specific to Vacationland. It was called "So...
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
maineinsights.com
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
