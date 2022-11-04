ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal is So Sweet and So Maine

Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters

MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
MANCHESTER, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students

Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy