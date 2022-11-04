Read full article on original website
Related
21 Movies We Still Can't Believe They Actually Made
Did anybody really ask for these misguided movies?
KTVZ
Aaron Carter remembered: Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute
Aaron Carter’s death this past weekend at the age of 34 continues to lead to an outpouring of grief from friends, family and fans of the late recording artist. After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band’s show at the O2 Arena in London, according to multiple videos shared on social media.
KTVZ
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he’s in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he’s sick with the flu. Over the weekend, Styles released a statement to social media regarding his health. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been...
KTVZ
A closer look at the rising use of virtual locations for film and TV in the last decade
A closer look at the rising use of virtual locations for film and TV in the last decade. Film and TV production is constantly evolving as trends continue to shape the creation of entertainment. Virtual production is poised to be the next of these big disruptors, revolutionizing how stories filmmakers conceptualize and shoot stories.
WATCH: Robert Downey Jr.’s Kids Shave His Head For Next Film
He’s worked with the Brat Pack and been named one of the most influential people by Time, but perhaps the most significant opportunity Robert Downey Jr. has had came from his styling team. Robert has a hair team like no other: his kids. And it’s those kids who helped Robert shave his head for his next project.
KTVZ
How movie ticket prices and sales have fluctuated over time
How movie ticket prices and sales have fluctuated over time. A beautiful empty movie theater with red seats and long red lights down the sides. Is watching a film on the big screen a dying pastime? With the meteoric rise of streaming services, new releases are increasingly seen from the comfort of home—no ticket necessary. Add in the closure of many theaters during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like the culture of actually watching a new movie has drastically changed.
KTVZ
‘The Masked Singer’ reveals Walrus and Milkshake
“The Masked Singer” unveiled Walrus and Milkshake on the latest episode of the singing competition. Sunday’s episode was also the show’s 100th episode. Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger all dressed for the theme, which was the ’90s. Walrus performed “Two Princes” by...
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
KTVZ
A beginner’s guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that’s on 🔥
If you’ve heard the word “mastodon” a lot since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, here’s why: The extinct mammal is also the name of a relatively small, formerly little-known social network that has skyrocketed in popularity, as many Twitter users try it out as an alternative for connecting with others online.
KTVZ
Founder of beloved Malaysian noodle snack Mamee dies at 92
The founder of Mamee Monster, the iconic Southeast Asian noodle snack brand, has died, the company confirmed Tuesday. Mamee-Double Decker Group, a Malaysian food manufacturer, told CNN Business that Pang Chin Hin died on Saturday at the age of 92. Local media had given his age as 96, reflecting a traditional Chinese way of calculating age.
Comments / 0