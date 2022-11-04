How movie ticket prices and sales have fluctuated over time. A beautiful empty movie theater with red seats and long red lights down the sides. Is watching a film on the big screen a dying pastime? With the meteoric rise of streaming services, new releases are increasingly seen from the comfort of home—no ticket necessary. Add in the closure of many theaters during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like the culture of actually watching a new movie has drastically changed.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO