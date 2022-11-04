ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Classic Tory chaos’ claim after announcement of no December Stormont election

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P90LA_0iydNw4B00

An announcement that there will be no fresh Stormont election in December has been described as “classic Tory chaos”.

After days of speculation following the collapse of the Assembly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said there will not be an election in December.

He said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week.

Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an administration being formed in the wake of the outcome of the last election in May which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party at Stormont for the first time.

While a December election has been ruled out, it is understood that a poll in January is regarded as posing major logistical challenges.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill accused Mr Heaton-Harris of “more dithering and indecision”, and a “continuation of the Tory chaos in London”.

“Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed the bizarre U-turn he made last week but once again he provides no clarity or certainty on what his next steps even are,” she said.

“The British government and the DUP are leaving us in a prolonged state of political limbo with no Assembly, Executive or caretaker ministers.

“This is totally unacceptable at a time when workers, families and small businesses are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and a cold winter, and when our health service needs immediate investment.”

She said Mr Heaton-Harris should outline now exactly what the UK Government intends to do to restore the political institutions at Stormont.

She also pressed on certainty over when people in Northern Ireland will receive the promised £400 cost of living energy payment.

Earlier her party colleague John O’Dowd described a “classic example of Tory chaos being imposed upon the people”, and criticised Mr Heaton-Harris as  “part of the political difficulties”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for a “razor-sharp focus on getting a solution, whether by negotiation or legislation” to the protocol.

“There is no solid basis for a fully functioning Stormont until NIP is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support. Progress in NI only made when unionists and nationalists are aboard,” he tweeted.

Mr Heaton-Harris has also been criticised by Labour former Secretary of State Lord Hain who said: “Nobody thought an election would resolve anything, and why the government got itself into that position, who knows?

“It gives me no pleasure at all to say this but I don’t think the Secretary of State or the government know what they’re doing because there’s no clarity, there’s no purpose, there’s no strategy. It seems to be lurching from one problem to another.”

Earlier this week Mr Heaton-Harris met Stormont parties as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

On Friday Mr Coveney welcomed the decision not told hold elections before Christmas.

“Fully share the Secretary of State’s objective; restoration of functioning institutions in NI,” he tweeted.

“We had a good discussion this week, including on legal obligations under NDNA (New Decade New Approach).

“No election pre Christmas is welcome and creates space for progress on other matters. We remain in contact.”

The Alliance Party, UUP and SDLP also welcomed the decision not to have an election in December.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she believes Chris Heaton-Harris has “lost credibility” over his decision.

“He hasn’t said there won’t be an election. He simply said it won’t happen the side of Christmas,” she said.

“If you talk to the average person on the street in Northern Ireland today, most of them will see this is something of a Christmas miracle, because nobody actually wanted to go into the polls before Christmas.

She said the test will be his next decision, and also called for a reform of the how the Assembly and Executive functions, stating that any power given to a party to “hold the institutions to ransom” should be removed.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said there is now an “opportunity to create time and space to resolve matters”.

“Under the current legislation we still face a deadline of 8 December and a possible Assembly election on the 18th January. That would also be a mistake because an election would simply cost money and stall negotiations on the protocol,” he said.

“None of this changes the basic fact that we need to reach a solution that gives Unionism confidence so all parties can return to the Executive and work for the people of NI.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna described a “big U-turn”, telling RTE that Mr Heaton-Harris had “hoisted himself on his own petard by being so definitive in the run-up to last week”, but added: “we’ll give him a bit of space to try and fix some of these problems because they are fixable.”

Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for a Northern Ireland election will be confirmed soon.

But in a statement on Friday morning, Mr Heaton-Harris said he had listened to concerns about the impact and the cost of an election at this time.

I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living

Chris Heaton-Harris

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season,” he said in the statement.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of October 28 and next week I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.”

He added: “My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong, devolved government.

“My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

While the UK Government is now under a legal responsibility to call a fresh election within 12 weeks, it could amend legislation at Westminster that would either extend or remove that time limit.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed unilateral domestic legislation, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has said the latter approach would breach the terms of an international treaty and potentially prompt retaliatory action.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Home Office failed to make ‘adequate preparations’ for Channel crossing surge, committee chair says

The Home Office failed to make “adequate preparations” for a predicted surge in small boat crossings in the English Channel, the chair of a parliamentary committee has said.MPs have visited the Manston processing centre in Kent following officials’ admissions that it had become overcrowded with thousands of asylum seekers being detained - potentially unlawfully - in tents.A drive to find new hotel places to move people into has seen the population reduce from 4,000 to within the former military base’s intended limit of 1,600, but the government has been warned that the crisis is “not over”.The chair of the...
The Independent

Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog

Stormont departments are overspending significantly amid weak budgetary controls due to the absence of a ministerial executive, a fiscal watchdog has warned.The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council, an independent body that scrutinises how public money is spent in the region, said the “unavoidable impact” of inflation and pay pressures was being compounded by the powersharing vacuum.The latest Department of Finance data indicates that departments are set to overspend by £650 million (almost 5%) on the day-to-day costs of running public services and by £187 million (over 10%) on capital investment projects.The council warned that, as spending rules stand, the overspend will...
The Independent

Government finds 1,400 ‘forgotten’ EU laws to ditch under Brexit bill

Officials are said to have discovered another 1,400 of the retained EU laws the government had hoped to ditch by the end of next year under Brexit legislation tabled by Jacob Rees-Mogg.It marks another blow for the planned “bonfire” of Brussels regulations, following an admission that a dashboard contained around 2,400 EU laws was “not comprehensive”.The 1,400 “long-forgotten” retained laws were turned up by researchers at the National Archives, according to the Financial Times – making the plan to wipe EU rules from the statute books more difficult.Mr Rees-Mogg, the ex-business secretary, had tabled the retained EU law bill to...
The Independent

Dame Arlene Foster aims to inspire other women to become involved in public life

Dame Arlene Foster has said she hopes her status as the first woman to become first minister of Northern Ireland will inspire other women to become involved in public life.The politician’s comments came after she was made a Dame Commander for political and public service by the Princess Royal during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.The ex-leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said the event fell on a “poignant” day as it was the 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing and her thoughts were with the families of the victims.She also confirmed reports she is set to become a peer, saying:...
The Independent

‘There is an obligation’: Nicola Sturgeon urges climate loss and damage compensation at Cop27

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is an “obligation” to provide funding to vulnerable countries suffering loss and damage from the climate crisis.The Scottish leader was speaking to The Independent in Sharm el-Sheikh at the Cop27 global climate summit which got underway this weekend.“Loss and damage” refers to the irreparable devastation that a country suffers from the impact of the climate crisis.Poorer countries, largely in the Global South which are already experiencing devastating extremes, have been driving demands for richer countries, that built their economies on fossil fuels, to pay compensation for the impacts of their carbon...
The Independent

China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
The Independent

Future generations will not forgive us for climate change inaction – Martin

The Taoiseach has warned that if the current generation does not urgently step up to act on climate change, future generations will “not forgive us”.Micheal Martin told the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt that Ireland is doing all it can to reach its climate targets.Giving Ireland’s national climate statement at the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Mr Martin said that as political leaders, it is their responsibility to drive the transformation necessary.“What were once exceptional events are now occurring with increased frequency and ferocity,” Mr Martin said in his address on Tuesday.If this generation doesn't step up urgently, future generations...
The Independent

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

The King believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden, an artist and historian who knows him said.Charles met artists in Leeds who had taken part in the Worlds Re-imagined Globes project, which explains Britain’s role in slavery.Fiona Compton, a St Lucian artist and historian, showed him her Palace of the Peacock design which pays homage to enslaved women who used poison to resist.Afterwards, she told reporters that the King was ready to discuss Britain’s role in the slave trade.Ms Compton, whose father was prime minister of St Lucia, said: “It’s an ongoing conversation, he says he...
The Independent

Gavin Williamson news - live: Sunak may take action before probe is complete, says No 10

Rishi Sunak may take action over bullying allegations against Sir Gavin Williamson if he deems it necessary – even if probes into claims against the cabinet minister are not yet complete, No 10 has indicated.Downing Street is undertaking an informal investigation into a “serious” allegation that Sir Gavin told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”, over which no formal complaint has been made.Wendy Morton, meanwhile, has referred a separate complaint to parliament's bullying watchdog concerning a series of expletive-laden texts sent to her by Sir Gavin while she was Liz Truss’s chief whip, at the time of...
The Independent

‘Time we had a say’: Red-wall voters want a general election to sort out ‘shambles’

Voters in the Conservatives’ crucial red-wall region have said they want a general election now to end the political “shambles” inside the government.Two in three members of a focus group drawn from voters in Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland said Rishi Sunak should seek his own mandate from the public following the “mess” of recent months.The focus group, convened by More in Common for The Independent, also revealed the uphill struggle the prime minister faces in convincing voters that he is on their side – with one member describing him as “richer than the King”.The swing voters in the North...
The Independent

Channel crossings deal could see Border Force officers in French control rooms

British immigration officers could be stationed in French control rooms for the first time under a new deal to curb Channel crossings.The Government said the fresh agreement between the UK and France, understood to be worth about £80 million, is in its final stages.This is expected to allow Border Force officers to observe French operations co-ordinating beach searches for boats being launched into the Channel and hunts for people trafficking gangs.The money – which the Daily Mail described as the largest sum ever handed by the UK taxpayer to France – will also pay for an increase in the 800...
The Independent

Government ambassador warns abortion is ‘fundamental’ part of healthcare after Tory voting records revealed

Abortion access is a “fundamental” part of women’s healthcare the government’s women’s health ambassador has warned.Dame Lesley Regan, who was appointed as Women’s Health Ambassador by the Government in July, has said in answer to questions from The Independent about the voting records of ministers: “I think it’s really important that we never ever get complacent about freedom of choice. “Now what my view is about whether abortion is good or bad is really irrelevant. My job is to tell the Prime Minister if he’ll listen and the Secretary of State that it [abortion] is an absolutely fundamental part of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

University staff to stage ‘biggest ever’ strikes this month as 70,000 walk out

More than 70,000 lecturers and other staff at 150 universities will strike for three days this month, a union has announced, warning that the mass action is “just the beginning” unless vice-chancellors “get serious”.The University and College Union (UCU) said the strikes – on November 24, 25 and 30 – will be the biggest ever to hit UK universities and could impact 2.5 million students.Despite the historic scale of the strikes, the union warned that industrial action will intensify further in the months to come unless the long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions is resolved.The threat of...
The Independent

Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at Manston processing centre

A migrant trying to speak with the press at the Manston immigration processing centre was pinned against a fence and dragged out of view.A PA news agency photographer was taking pictures at the Kent site when a man inside started shouting “help” repeatedly and waving towards the cameras.He claimed he had been at the site for 30 days when staff members asked him to stop shouting.The man did not stop and was then captured by photographers being pinned against a fence by four or five staff members before being dragged away from the cameras.Milder weather means children can be heard...
The Independent

Tory MP rebuked over ‘crass racial slur’ in Commons

The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”. The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China. The comment was made by Mark Francois, a former Armed Forces minister, during questions to the defence secretary Ben Wallace.Labour’s Sarah Owen attacked the use of “ethnic slurs”...
The Independent

UK food prices set to rise further as farmers face ‘hammering’, MPs told

Britain's food production faces a "hammering" with the worst conditions for farmers "in living memory" likely to push up prices even more over the next year, farming chiefs have told MPs. Soaring prices of animal feed and nitrogen fertiliser, as well as a shortage of labour linked to Brexit are all combining to drive up costs – which have jumped by around 30 per cent in a year.The situation means that food prices in supermarkets, which are already up 15 per cent on last year, are now expected to continue to rise.Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU)...
The Independent

Dock workers to vote on new pay offer

Dock workers involved in a row over pay are to vote on a new offer.Members of Unite in Liverpool have staged strikes in recent weeks.Peel Ports Group, which operates the Port of Liverpool’s container terminals alongside TIL (Terminal Investments Limited), said it has reached an agreed proposal with the union which will be recommended to its members.A Unite spokesman said: “Peel Ports have made an improved offer in the pay dispute with Unite’s Liverpool docks workers.“They are now being balloted by Unite on the offer. When the result of the ballot is determined Unite will make further public comment.” Read More Lula brings cheer to Cop27 with pledge to save AmazonMidterm polls, news and analysis – election day liveUkraine: Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil and striking nurses are making one terrible mistake

This week, the Royal College of Nursing voted to hold the biggest strike in NHS history over pay and conditions, while activists from Just Stop Oil have blocked part of the M25 for the second day running in ongoing climate protests.The reason I’m putting these two examples together – striking nurses and climate protesters – is because the reaction to both of these events has a common thread running through it.How selfish! How utterly, completely, eye-poppingly self-centred of nurses to want to be able to look after you and your sick and dying relatives in safe conditions! And to...
The Independent

The Independent

911K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy