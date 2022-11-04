Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jewel Dean Taylor
Jewel Dean Taylor, 85, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her residence. Born April 27, 1937, in Jonesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Grady and Laura (Buttery) Ramsey. She married Eli Taylor, Jr. on September 4, 1976, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2006.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bruce A. Dibble
Bruce A. Dibble, 62, of Bedford, died at 5:15 p.m. at the IU Health Hospital in Bedford. Born November 1, 1960, in the State of Washington, he was the son of Lyle Keith Dibble and Janet K. (Montieth) Staggs. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Douglas Staggs. Survivors...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Marilyn Ann (Staley) Heady
Marilyn Ann (Staley) Heady, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 6th at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born October 15, 1942 to Gilbert and Maxine (Hubbard) Staley. She was an excellent bowler, an avid softball player, and very active in volunteering at the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Phyllis C. Prince
Phyllis C. Prince, 87, of Springville, died Sunday morning at the White River Lodge in Bedford with her children by her side. Born September 22, 1935, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Sylvester and Mabel Sowders. Phyllis was retired from P.T.S Electronics. She loved dirt track racing. She loved to go to the casino with her sister and spend time with her family and friends.
wbiw.com
BNL’s Alice Bair named Genius Jock for the month of November
BEDFORD – Alice Bair, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of November, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Alice, the daughter of Chuck and Ava Bair, is a Soccer team Captain,...
wbiw.com
Mitchell’s Cadden McCormick named Genius Jock for the month of November
MITCHELL – Cadden McCormick, a senior at Mitchell High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of November presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Cadden, the son of John and Sandra McCormick, represents the student-athlete in every aspect imaginable...
wbiw.com
Nora Howat and Keri Barker were honored at the Indiana 4-H Leadership Summit
BEDFORD – Two Lawrence County women were honored at the Indiana 4-H Leadership Summit Nora Howat and Keri Barker. Nora Howat received the Award of Excellence in 4-H Club Programming Youth. If Nora commits to doing something (which is a lot) you can guarantee she is going to follow...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
wbiw.com
Capitol Police Senior Officer announces retirement after 30 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS -An Indiana State Police Master Officer with the Capitol Police Section has announced his retirement from the Department following a career that has spanned 30-plus years. Master Officer Scott L. Alexander, a Marion County native, is a 1983 graduate of Southport High School. He furthered his education and graduated...
wbiw.com
Commissioners honor and support veterans
BEDFORD – Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Friday, November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Lawrence County Veterans Affairs officer Brad Bough addressed the commissioners Tuesday morning with a few upcoming events. On Friday Bough will...
wbiw.com
Fox Construction of Bloomington awarded bid for new Bedford Police Department construction
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission awarded the bid for construction of the new police station to Fox Construction from Bloomington Thursday. The new building will allow for growth, expansion and address safety concerns, increasing from 7,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet. The bid from Fox Construction was...
wbiw.com
Justin Sokeland to receive Distinguished Media Service Award for his continued coverage of High School Athletics
BEDFORD – WBIW Sports Writer Justin Sokeland will be presented the 2022-23 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3. On Tuesday, November 8th, during the BNL Lady Stars Basketball game, Justin will be presented the award by IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig and Sports Information Director Jason Wille for his continued efforts in Sports coverage in Southern Indiana.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 8, 2022
3:07 p.m. Jaun Morgan, 18, Bedford, battery, obstruction of justice. 3:07 p.m. Isaac Denton, 18, Peru, IN., disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, intimidation with a deadly weapon, false identity statement. Incidents – November 7. 3:05 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. 4:27 a.m. Report...
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
wbiw.com
Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt
FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell to reschedule Nov. 7th meeting due to lack of a quorum
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell meeting for Monday, November 7th has been rescheduled due to a lack of a quorum. The meeting will have to be rescheduled to a later date, with the anticipated meeting to take place on Monday, November 14th at 7 p.m., at the Mitchell Municipal Building at 407 S 6th Street.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton and Public Engagement Director Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss convention center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Public Engagement Director Mary Catherine Carmichael as they discuss a path forward for a convention center expansion. Each week, Mayor Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Griffin provide video updates on recent news and key initiatives. Access all of the weekly video updates at bloomington.in.gov/videoupdates.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices to be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11th
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Friday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled. Special Assistance/Rear Loader routes will be picked up Monday, November 14th.
wbiw.com
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will perform their grandparents’ songs at Mitchell Opera House on Nov. 12
MITCHELL – Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson, will be performing live country music at the historic Mitchell Opera House on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing a variety of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty songs as a tribute...
wbiw.com
BNL Lady Stars honor veterans during Friday’s basketball game
BEDFORD – The BNL Lady Stars started their season honoring military veterans and active personnel on Friday, November 4th, prior to the beginning of the Varsity game at 7 p.m. The Lady Stars asked those individuals to join them center stage as they thanked and honored the military for...
