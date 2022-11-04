Phyllis C. Prince, 87, of Springville, died Sunday morning at the White River Lodge in Bedford with her children by her side. Born September 22, 1935, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Sylvester and Mabel Sowders. Phyllis was retired from P.T.S Electronics. She loved dirt track racing. She loved to go to the casino with her sister and spend time with her family and friends.

SPRINGVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO