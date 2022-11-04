ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Jewel Dean Taylor

Jewel Dean Taylor, 85, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her residence. Born April 27, 1937, in Jonesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Grady and Laura (Buttery) Ramsey. She married Eli Taylor, Jr. on September 4, 1976, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2006.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Bruce A. Dibble

Bruce A. Dibble, 62, of Bedford, died at 5:15 p.m. at the IU Health Hospital in Bedford. Born November 1, 1960, in the State of Washington, he was the son of Lyle Keith Dibble and Janet K. (Montieth) Staggs. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Douglas Staggs. Survivors...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Marilyn Ann (Staley) Heady

Marilyn Ann (Staley) Heady, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 6th at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born October 15, 1942 to Gilbert and Maxine (Hubbard) Staley. She was an excellent bowler, an avid softball player, and very active in volunteering at the...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Phyllis C. Prince

Phyllis C. Prince, 87, of Springville, died Sunday morning at the White River Lodge in Bedford with her children by her side. Born September 22, 1935, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Sylvester and Mabel Sowders. Phyllis was retired from P.T.S Electronics. She loved dirt track racing. She loved to go to the casino with her sister and spend time with her family and friends.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
BNL’s Alice Bair named Genius Jock for the month of November

BEDFORD – Alice Bair, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of November, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Alice, the daughter of Chuck and Ava Bair, is a Soccer team Captain,...
BEDFORD, IN
Mitchell’s Cadden McCormick named Genius Jock for the month of November

MITCHELL – Cadden McCormick, a senior at Mitchell High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of November presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Cadden, the son of John and Sandra McCormick, represents the student-athlete in every aspect imaginable...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips

Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
PAOLI, IN
Commissioners honor and support veterans

BEDFORD – Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Friday, November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Lawrence County Veterans Affairs officer Brad Bough addressed the commissioners Tuesday morning with a few upcoming events. On Friday Bough will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Justin Sokeland to receive Distinguished Media Service Award for his continued coverage of High School Athletics

BEDFORD – WBIW Sports Writer Justin Sokeland will be presented the 2022-23 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3. On Tuesday, November 8th, during the BNL Lady Stars Basketball game, Justin will be presented the award by IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig and Sports Information Director Jason Wille for his continued efforts in Sports coverage in Southern Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: November 8, 2022

3:07 p.m. Jaun Morgan, 18, Bedford, battery, obstruction of justice. 3:07 p.m. Isaac Denton, 18, Peru, IN., disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, intimidation with a deadly weapon, false identity statement. Incidents – November 7. 3:05 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. 4:27 a.m. Report...
BEDFORD, IN
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties

INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt

FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
FERDINAND, IN
City of Mitchell to reschedule Nov. 7th meeting due to lack of a quorum

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell meeting for Monday, November 7th has been rescheduled due to a lack of a quorum. The meeting will have to be rescheduled to a later date, with the anticipated meeting to take place on Monday, November 14th at 7 p.m., at the Mitchell Municipal Building at 407 S 6th Street.
MITCHELL, IN
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton and Public Engagement Director Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss convention center expansion

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Public Engagement Director Mary Catherine Carmichael as they discuss a path forward for a convention center expansion. Each week, Mayor Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Griffin provide video updates on recent news and key initiatives. Access all of the weekly video updates at bloomington.in.gov/videoupdates.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BNL Lady Stars honor veterans during Friday’s basketball game

BEDFORD – The BNL Lady Stars started their season honoring military veterans and active personnel on Friday, November 4th, prior to the beginning of the Varsity game at 7 p.m. The Lady Stars asked those individuals to join them center stage as they thanked and honored the military for...
BEDFORD, IN

