Who can Tottenham get in the Champions League draw?

By Luke Baker
 2 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur dramatically won their Champions League group on the final matchday to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.

An up-and-down set of performances throughout the group stage culminated in a helter-skelter conclusion last Tuesday that, at various points, saw Tottenham topping the group, finishing as runners-up and missing out on qualification altogether. Eventually, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 95th-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over Marseille and meant they narrowly won Group D ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Sporting CP coming third and dropping into the Europa League.

Taking four points off Frankfurt home and away proved pivotal for Antonio Conte ’s men, as did an opening 2-0 home victory over Marseille, which ensured they ultimately weren’t punished for a return of just one point from the two games against Sporting.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. Spurs will face either AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA's website HERE , while BT Sport will be showing it live on BT Sport 1.

Who is in the draw?

The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.

Group winners (seeded)

  • Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)
  • Benfica (POR, Group H)
  • Chelsea (ENG, Group E)
  • Manchester City (ENG, Group G)
  • Napoli (ITA, Group A)
  • Porto (POR, Group B)
  • Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)
  • Tottenham (ENG, Group D)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

  • AC Milan (ITA, Group E)
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)
  • Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)
  • Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)
  • Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)
  • Liverpool (ENG, Group A)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)
  • RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)

Who can the English teams get?

Given the restrictions meaning you can’t play a team who were in your group or are from the same country, there are a limited number of sides each English team could face.

Chelsea can only draw: Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Liverpool can only draw: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid

Man City can only draw: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Tottenham can only draw: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

When are the round of 16 matches played?

The first legs will be played on 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March. Kick-offs for all games are at 8pm GMT. Seeded teams will play the second leg at home.

What are the other Champions League key dates?

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

