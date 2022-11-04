Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
A beginner’s guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that’s on 🔥
If you’ve heard the word “mastodon” a lot since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, here’s why: The extinct mammal is also the name of a relatively small, formerly little-known social network that has skyrocketed in popularity, as many Twitter users try it out as an alternative for connecting with others online.
KTVZ
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he’s in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he’s sick with the flu. Over the weekend, Styles released a statement to social media regarding his health. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been...
KTVZ
Meta said to be planning significant layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta is said to be planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Meta has a headcount of more than 87,000, according to a September SEC filing.
Comments / 0