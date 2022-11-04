ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

A beginner’s guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that’s on 🔥

If you’ve heard the word “mastodon” a lot since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, here’s why: The extinct mammal is also the name of a relatively small, formerly little-known social network that has skyrocketed in popularity, as many Twitter users try it out as an alternative for connecting with others online.
KTVZ

Meta said to be planning significant layoffs

Facebook-parent Meta is said to be planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Meta has a headcount of more than 87,000, according to a September SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy