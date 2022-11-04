Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Our Ideal Sweater-and-Boot Outfit for Fall
It is a fact that Jennifer Lopez remains ageless. She may undergo a metamorphosis every few decades, from Fly Girl to Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, but at her essence, she remains Jenny from the block—dynamic, vivacious, and radiant. Fans of J.Lo (now officially Mrs. Affleck) may wonder what...
Princess Kate Just Wore the Winter Outfit Editors Use to Look Expensive
Looking elevated every single time you step out of the door is no small feat, but it's something that Catherine, Princess of Wales, manages to do on the regular. Whether she's re-wearing her favourite & Other Stories jeans with chic blazer or treating us to another impeccable red carpet ensemble (which, if you follow her glitzy track record, likely involves The Vampire's Wife or Alessandra Rich dresses), she looks polished at every turn.
I'm a Fashion Editor and I'm Geeking Out Over These 30 Iconic Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
Cara Delevingne Went to the Airport Wearing My #1 Travel Outfit Trend
While Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to wear 6-inch platform boots to the airport, Cara Delevingne takes a different approach. Her travel style is all about comfort, as evidenced by her latest outfit at JFK Airport in New York, where she wore my absolute favorite trend to wear on a plane: a faux fur jacket. It's one of the coziest and most comforting things to wear on a chilly airplane—especially during the winter. Who doesn't want to be wrapped in fur while the air conditioning blasts?
Selena Gomez Returned to Waverly Place in the Chicest New Reformation Sweater
Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane this weekend, sending every last Wizards of Waverly Place fan into a full-on frenzy. On Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself looking up at the New York City street sign for Waverly Place, the street where her character on the Disney show, Alex Russo, lived with her parents and two brothers. She posted it with the caption, "Where it all began."
The $9 Accessory We Have Bella Hadid to Thank For Going Viral
These days I'm convinced that if Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a literal garbage bag, a throng of her so-called Bellabots would go out and do the same. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic, but you get the idea. The supermodel's sartorial influence is not to be denied—from Adidas Sambas to platform Uggs, we just highlighted the seven trends she made famous in 2022. And, surprise, we're back again to add one more item to that list: tall socks.
9 Fashion Editors Share Their Feel-Good Fall Outfits
Fall presents the perfect opportunity to get creative with my outfits. I love juxtaposing sandals with sweaters or knee-high boots with miniskirts, having fun with layers, and embracing cool lightweight jackets. Can you tell this is my favorite season? So it goes without saying that I'm always looking for fresh, cool, and creative ways to dress for 65-degree weather. More than anything, I'm looking for outfit ideas that not only feel of the moment but also spark joy when I slip them on.
Bella Hadid Has Major Influence—7 Trends She's Made Famous This Year
There's no denying Bella Hadid's influence on fashion, especially in 2022. Not only did she walk 10 shows in Paris Fashion Week alone (Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, and Miu Miu to name a few), but anything she wears is also quick to make it to the masses. The internet has even coined the term "Bella Bots" to describe those who follow Hadid's every sartorial move. The model revealed earlier this year that she had made the decision to go sans stylist, and it seems to have worked in her favor ever since.
5 Makeup Tips to Know About If You're Trying to Disguise Tired Eyes
I am no makeup whiz. Trust me. I can't do winged liner (despite years of trying), I have no idea how to contour like people on TikTok do, and any attempt at lining my lips is guaranteed to end badly. Truthfully, my lack of artistic ability is probably the reason I like to keep my makeup natural-looking and as quick and easy a possible.
I Tried "the Best Facial in NYC"—It's $1000 and So Luxe
I love getting facials. In my opinion, there's really no better self-care option out there. Facials not only give me a built-in amount of time to not stare at a screen and try to relax, but they also give tons of skin benefits that make the treatment truly worthwhile. My facials typically fall on the more affordable end of the spectrum (I have bills to pay!), but when I got an invite to try "the best facial in NYC," which comes with a whopping $1000 price tag, I was immediately intrigued.
Sophie Turner Knows the #1 Boot Trend to Wear With Leggings
Do we even have to say it? Winter is coming, and obviously, Sophie Turner has her seasonal style down to a science. The Game of Thrones star was spotted on a crisp October day in NYC with her husband, Joe Jonas, both wearing black boots and oversize jackets. Yes, it's officially autumn.
How Jeanine Lobell Built a Beauty Empire—Twice
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
Ashley Benson Styled a Blazer and Boots in the Most L.A. Girl Way
One look at Peter Dundas's sparkling, festive dresses and you get the feeling he knows how to throw a good party. I witnessed this firsthand this week when the designer celebrated the new Peter Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag ($650) at L.A.'s buzziest new restaurant, Caviar Kaspia. Naturally, plenty...
Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Glowing Skin? This Medical Grade Toner from Amazon That’s Currently 20% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Recently, Hailey was on the Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alexandra Cooper and she spoke about many things in great detail. Her private life, mental health, heartbreak, as well as her signature style and much-talked about skin. Her gorgeous, dewy skin is the envy of many and according to Hailey, her glass-like skin is because of the hydrating Environ’s Skin EssentiA Moisturising Toner. It’s formulated to hydrate and improve your skin’s overall appearance, From her fashion-style to her always-glow, minimal-makeup looks,...
I Never Go to Bed Without Doing These 5 Things for My Long Hair
After having a lob for quite some time, I can definitely say I'm happy to have my long hair back. Although I liked having a shorter style, my hair is also thick, curly, and didn't necessarily want to sit right at times. Needless to say, I was happy to grow it out a bit, but now I find myself with a familiar problem—finding things to do with it while I sleep. I use a few different handy things that I'll talk more about below, but I decided to call in the experts for a bit of advice because I'm sure I'm not the only one who could use the help. If you have long hair and want to make sure you're keeping it as healthy and manageable as you possible can, keep scrolling. Hair stylists Sophie Gutterman and Clayton Hawkins are sharing all the tips.
24 Things I'm Convinced Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Would Wear in 2022
When it comes to points of fashion inspiration, my references are constantly in flux as trends emerge on the runways, street style shifts, cool celebrity looks unfold, and new creative directors take the helm of designer brands. One person who has remained a constant source of inspiration for many, many years, though, is the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Her point of view on minimal, elegant '90s fashion feels as relevant today as it did many decades ago, and I always return to her classic looks as I continue to build out the staples in my closet.
8 New Classic Outfit Ideas I'm Stealing From Celebrities
As I'm sure you've noticed, celebrities wear their fair share of high-fashion, experimental outfits, especially on the red carpet. But they're also just like us in some ways and opt to wear low-key looks that veer more classic than ultra-trendy. The classic outfits I've been drawn to as of late don't consist of just jeans and a T-shirt—they're a bit more special. Think sweatpants with a leather trench coat or bright red trousers with a white button-down. These are the types of new classic outfits Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more stylish celebrities are wearing.
My Mom Is 62, and I'm 34—These Are the J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M Items We Love
My mother and I actually have pretty similar tastes when it comes to clothes. Yes, this is despite our age difference. (I'm 34, and she's 62.) As age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it can easily make sense that we share similar sartorial sensibilities. On that note, three stores we happen to both like are J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M. On one of her recent visits, we actually scrolled through the websites of each of the retailers because she wanted a bit of shopping inspiration.
Here's How to Create a Fall Capsule Wardrobe Like an NYC Girl
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
