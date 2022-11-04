Read full article on original website
Eater
Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20
Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
abcnews4.com
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
live5news.com
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …. Officials believe a student started the fire at Stratford High School.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Best Night of the Year Mount Pleasant’s Best Of Party 2022
The music could be faintly heard as guests made way down the Avenue of Oaks. Among the warm evening, salty air and scent of fresh oysters was also a buzz of energy. The Cotton Dock at Boone Hall Plantation was brimming with food, music and entertainment, but the single most important thing it held was the best thing about the town of Mount Pleasant: its people.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
charlestondaily.net
Ralphie Returns with the upcoming “A Christmas Story 2” coming to HBO Max – Check out the new trailer
"A Christmas Story Christmas" is set to debut on HBO Max on November 17.
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Riding for a Cause: Local Motorcyclists Give Back Through Their Hobby
For people who ride motorcycles, the activity can be a freeing, almost mystical experience, providing an escape from hectic daily lives. The Charleston area is filled with individuals who not only love riding, but also use their pastime to support local philanthropic causes. Mount Pleasant Magazine was fortunate to hear a few stories.
Stratford High School fire may have been started by a student, fire officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a student started a fire inside a bathroom at Stratford High School on Monday morning. “Around ten forty this morning, we received a phone call about a fire in the second-floor bathroom,” said Chief Mike Nixon with the Goose Creek Fire Department. Firefighters found smoky conditions on […]
walterborolive.com
Breanna Jo Hall
Breanna Jo Hall, 30, of Walterboro, entered into rest alongside her fiancé, Tylor Sapp, Monday evening, October 31, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Walterboro. Born October 8, 1992 in Huntington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of Tate Parker and the late...
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
