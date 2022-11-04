ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Eater

Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20

Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …. Officials believe a student started the fire at Stratford High School.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Best Night of the Year Mount Pleasant’s Best Of Party 2022

The music could be faintly heard as guests made way down the Avenue of Oaks. Among the warm evening, salty air and scent of fresh oysters was also a buzz of energy. The Cotton Dock at Boone Hall Plantation was brimming with food, music and entertainment, but the single most important thing it held was the best thing about the town of Mount Pleasant: its people.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ralphie Returns with the upcoming “A Christmas Story 2” coming to HBO Max – Check out the new trailer

"A Christmas Story Christmas" is set to debut on HBO Max on November 17.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Riding for a Cause: Local Motorcyclists Give Back Through Their Hobby

For people who ride motorcycles, the activity can be a freeing, almost mystical experience, providing an escape from hectic daily lives. The Charleston area is filled with individuals who not only love riding, but also use their pastime to support local philanthropic causes. Mount Pleasant Magazine was fortunate to hear a few stories.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Breanna Jo Hall

Breanna Jo Hall, 30, of Walterboro, entered into rest alongside her fiancé, Tylor Sapp, Monday evening, October 31, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Walterboro. Born October 8, 1992 in Huntington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of Tate Parker and the late...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
CHARLESTON, SC

