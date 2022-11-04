ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball

Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble

Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Milano Nail Spa celebrates Sept. 25 grand opening in Humble

Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. (Community Impact staff) Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. Located at 6947 FM 1960 E., the nail spa offers a number of services, including manicures, pedicures, hot stone massages, paraffin wax treatments, and brow and lash services. All Milano Nail Spa customers are treated to one complimentary drink, with options including soft drinks, wine, cocktails, coffee and tea. 346-688-6686. www.milanonailspahumble.com.
HUMBLE, TX
conroetoday.com

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award

LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX
cohaitungchi.com

25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

