Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble
Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center offers personalized care, acceptance for all
Maria Guerrero founded Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center in 2018. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Maria Guerrero began her career as a licensed professional counselor by traveling to counsel individuals through the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, ensuring even those without the means to reach aid received the care they needed.
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Milano Nail Spa celebrates Sept. 25 grand opening in Humble
Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. (Community Impact staff) Milano Nail Spa celebrated the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. Located at 6947 FM 1960 E., the nail spa offers a number of services, including manicures, pedicures, hot stone massages, paraffin wax treatments, and brow and lash services. All Milano Nail Spa customers are treated to one complimentary drink, with options including soft drinks, wine, cocktails, coffee and tea. 346-688-6686. www.milanonailspahumble.com.
Katy water park Typhoon Texas invests $4M in new attractions for younger kids
Typhoon Texas officials said Typhoon Junior was designed for kids, by kids. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On Nov. 7, Typhoon Texas Waterpark and entertainment center announced plans to open a $4 million interconnected water park exclusively for children by summer 2023. Construction on Typhoon Junior began in mid-October and is estimated...
Kelsey-Seybold announces plans for new West University-area clinic
Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, in the Vanderbilt Square Shopping Center. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, near...
conroetoday.com
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
When, where to vote in Galveston County on Election Day, Nov. 8
Voting will be available on Nov. 8, Election Day, at various locations in Galveston County from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Election Day is Nov. 8, and voting will be available at the following locations in Galveston County from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. League City polling locations:. Bay Harbour Church,...
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew building new location in Spring
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew is tentatively scheduled to begin construction on its new location at Spring Town Center in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew finalized a ground lease agreement for a new location in Spring Town Center in late August. Officials noted the...
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
Worksheet error overstates Pearland property values by $1.3B, city faces $10M shortfall
A worksheet error that occurred during the tax assessment process brought the city a $10 million deficit less than 50 days after the passage of its budget. (Community Impact) A mistake between Brazoria and Harris county officials caused the error that set the city’s general fund back $10 million, staff said.
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
East side of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway to close Nov. 8; University Boulevard to reopen soon
The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov. 8 as crews continue work on a road reconstruction project in the city of West University Place. (Staff photo/Community Impact) The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov....
Tomball ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for prekindergarten center
Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center located on Keefer Road behind the staff development center. A new prekindergarten center was included in the district's 2021 bond approved by voters....
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0