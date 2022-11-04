Read full article on original website
Cause of fatal Chassell accident still under investigation
CHASSELL, MI— Officials continue to investigate a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Chassell on Friday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. a vehicle was westbound on Chassell Painesdale Road when it went through the intersection of US-41. It kept going and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when police got to the scene.
Driver in fatal Chassell crash arrested
CHASSELL, MI— Officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Chassell last week. Killed in the accident were Jennifer Rajala, 35, from Covington and Lacey Rajala, 30, from Chassell. The driver—34-year-old Ryan Orzechowicz from Covington—was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while...
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident
FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
Baraga County man arrested for bringing meth, cocaine to UP
BARAGA COUNTY, MI— A Pelkie man has been arrested on drug charges, following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. Detectives found the suspect had been bringing large amounts of meth and cocaine to Baraga County and made several undercover purchases. Detectives, the MSP Hometown Security Team, and troopers from the Calumet Post set up surveillance. They identified the suspect’s vehicle Saturday on M-189 and stopped it near Covington.
BREAKING: Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
Negaunee high school student killed, another injured in crash involving logging truck
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning. The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving...
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing Houghton County woman
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
MI Dream Home: Residential, commercial U.P. estate has skywalk on Lake Superior
A cottage nestled on Lake Superior's south shore that comes with a commercial building and a skywalk that's 50 feet in the air is on the market. Located on M-28 in Onota Township between Munising and Marquette, the three buildings are perched on more than 2.5 acres. Frida Waara, team...
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
