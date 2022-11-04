ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

wnmufm.org

Cause of fatal Chassell accident still under investigation

CHASSELL, MI— Officials continue to investigate a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Chassell on Friday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. a vehicle was westbound on Chassell Painesdale Road when it went through the intersection of US-41. It kept going and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when police got to the scene.
CHASSELL, MI
wnmufm.org

Driver in fatal Chassell crash arrested

CHASSELL, MI— Officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Chassell last week. Killed in the accident were Jennifer Rajala, 35, from Covington and Lacey Rajala, 30, from Chassell. The driver—34-year-old Ryan Orzechowicz from Covington—was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while...
CHASSELL, MI
WSAW

Spencer man killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident

FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
NEGAUNEE, MI
wnmufm.org

Baraga County man arrested for bringing meth, cocaine to UP

BARAGA COUNTY, MI— A Pelkie man has been arrested on drug charges, following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. Detectives found the suspect had been bringing large amounts of meth and cocaine to Baraga County and made several undercover purchases. Detectives, the MSP Hometown Security Team, and troopers from the Calumet Post set up surveillance. They identified the suspect’s vehicle Saturday on M-189 and stopped it near Covington.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

BREAKING: Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
MUNISING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
MUNISING, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

