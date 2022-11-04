Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC
So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces. I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa, I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C., I can't help but compare.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Must-Know Poppy Protocol, BC Cabins To Ride Out The Winter & More
Off The Top: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blinked first in his game of chicken with striking education workers, announcing he was willing to rescind his use of the notwithstanding clause classifying the otherwise legal labour disruption as illegal — if their union agreed to end the strike and return to the bargaining table. Which is sort of like dad saying you don't have to eat your vegetables as long as you... eat your vegetables.
Narcity
A Teacher Scored Big After Becoming An Ontario Lotto Winner & His Folks Thought He Was Lying
Ontario lotto winner Rene Dewatcher had to go the extra mile to prove his $50,000 win to his parents after scoring the second place prize in the September 17, 2022, Ontario 49 draw. Dewatcher, a 34-year-old teacher from Windsor, admitted that he went into a state of shock after finding...
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
2 bucket list destinations in the U.S. are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel
They're located in Massachusetts and Maine. Do you have a bucket list? What about a travel bucket list? If so, you may not have to go very far if it matches up with the one recently released by Fodor’s Travel. Fodor’s released a list of 25 must-see bucket list...
Uber says longest-ever passenger journey was from London Heathrow to Loch Lomond
Uber has revealed that its longest-ever passenger journey was from London’s Heathrow airport to Loch Lomond in Scotland.To celebrate its 10th anniversary of operating London, the ride-hailing app has revealed a slew of surprising statistics from its last decade.The 422-mile London-to-Scotland journey was undertaken in July 2018, and it took over six hours to make. Uber said that the average trip is approximately 4.51 miles.The company also revealed that its busiest day was 14 December 2019, with over 1 million completed rides in under 24 hours, which was credited to office Christmas parties.According to the new data, the top-visited...
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Narcity
Roddy Ricch 'Tired Of The Harassment' At The Canadian Border After Being Denied Entry
American rapper Roddy Ricch said that he was denied entry to Canada at the border in Vancouver and that he won't be visiting Canada for a while because of it. Ricch posted to his Instagram story on Sunday night saying that he has been "harassed" multiple times at the border.
Narcity
Canadians Revealed What The US Does Better Than Canada & Everyone Agreed On One Thing
Mexican food, sporting events, hot sauce — they're just a few of the things that Canadians say the U.S. actually does better than Canada. Over on Reddit, in the subreddit Ask A Canadian, those who live in Canada were recently asked "Is there anything about America you’d like to see more of in Canada?"
Narcity
You Can Visit A Magical, One-Of-A-Kind Ice Hotel In Canada & Feel Like You're In 'Frozen'
Are you bothered by the cold? If you've always wanted to live like an ice queen, a unique experience opening in Canada next year will let you live out your Frozen fantasy. The Hôtel de Glace in Quebec is a one-of-a-kind ice hotel where you can feel just like Elsa for a night.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Marines, Sailors literally drank all the beer in an Iceland city 4 years ago
U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors reportedly drank an entire Icelandic city’s supply of beers during NATO’s Trident Juncture 2018 four years ago today. The exercise, said to be the largest military exercise in decades, drew in military forces from 31 countries and sprawled from the Baltic Sea to Iceland, where some 7,000 American sailors and Marines marched into bars across the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, Stars and Stripes reported at the time.
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Experienced His First Snow & He Hopes There Will Be 'No More' (VIDEO)
As people living in this country know, winter in Canada is no joke — and a newcomer is finding that out the hard way. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) moved to Saskatchewan a few months ago as a refugee from Ukraine. He's been documenting all of the fun and unexpected...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket. Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
9 Amazon Jobs That Are Hiring Right Now In Alberta & Some Don't Even Require A Degree
If you're looking for your next career move, Amazon is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta and for a lot of them, you don't even need a degree. Amazon currently has a lot of jobs up for grabs all over Alberta and you could apply to do anything from software development to human resources.
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
boldsky.com
Anjanadri Temple In Hampi: Know About The Birth Place Of Anjaneya, Landscape And Best Time For Visit
A UNESCO recognised world heritage site and a popular tourist pot, one must have travelled to Hampi at least once if not more. But, not many are aware of the birthplace of Hanuman, as devotees believe, and it is just 5kms away from Hampi. Anjanadri Betta located near Hampi, Karnataka...
Norway princess gives up royal duties for alternative medicine
Norway's Princess Martha Louise on Tuesday relinquished her royal duties in order to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the princess said she was stepping down "in order to bring calm to the Royal House".
msn.com
Experience the top 16 attractions in Banff
Banff is a resort town in Canada where visitors will surely love the hot springs located there as well as its mountainous surroundings. A town is an ideal place for numerous outdoor activities such as hiking and biking. In Banff you will find some beautiful attractions that you just cannot...
Narcity
McDonald's $1 Coffees Are Back In Canada For 2022 & You Can Even Get A Freebie
McDonald's Canada has confirmed that its $1 drinks are back for November 2022, which means you can get sipping on some hot brown for a single loonie this winter. Starting on Tuesday, November 8, you can log onto the McDonald's Canada app and buy a medium iced coffee or hot coffee for only $1 at your nearest McDonald's location – and that's for new and existing customers.
Comments / 0