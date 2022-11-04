Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Local Amendment One and the Office of Probate Judge
There are two local amendments on the ballot in Montgomery County on Tuesday. Amendment one would require that a Probate Judge be a licensed attorney in the state of Alabama. Judge J.C. Love III is the first Montgomery County Probate Judge with a law degree since 1975. Love says if...
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County senior citizens learn about diabetes education
The Lowndes County Extension Office offers a six-session Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for area residents. Currently, some 12 senior citizens who visit the Hayneville Senior Center are participating in DEEP every Tuesday morning. Each class lasts about an hour, said Tana Shealey, Lowndes County’s Extension Office Coordinator. Sometimes they...
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
WSFA
ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
WSFA
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
selmasun.com
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
Alabama man killed in crash as he fled state troopers
An Alabama was killed as he fled from police when his truck left he road and overturned, state troopers said Sunday. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Chad A. Moseley, 50, of Dozier, was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the...
WSFA
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
alabamanews.net
Woman Killed in Coosa County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has been killed in a one-car crash in Coosa County. State troopers say 23-year-old Shantia Lee of Alpine was critically hurt when the car she was driving left the roadway, hit several trees and overtured. Investigators say she was not using a seat belt and was thrown out of the car.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'
An exciting new assignment is coming as the Air Force Reserve’s 908th Airlift Wing. Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery will become the future training hub for pilots of Boeing’s MH-139A “Grey Wolf” helicopter making its debut at Air Force Bases across the country.
