Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Says Kayce And Monica Dutton Are “In A Survival Movie,” Hint At Problems With Her Pregnancy

Yellowstone Season 5 is back in less than two weeks.

Which means, we’re getting closer and closer to figuring out what exactly is going on with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), as we ended Season 4 with a lot of uncertainty surrounding what’s to come for the couple.

The Season ended with Kayce’s vision quest, and at the end of his journey, he tells Monica (who happens to be expecting their second child) that he saw “the end of us.”

And while that’s pretty vague, and could mean a lot of different things, Luke and Kelsey recently stopped by CBS Mornings to talk about this upcoming season, where they discussed the future of Kayce and Monica and the insane success of Yellowstone.

Luke notes that the only thing that’s really changed much since the show exploded in popularity is that he has much different trips to the airport, but pretty much enjoys being out in Montana working with his castmates.

And they also showed a new teaser of this coming season, where we see Monica having issues with extreme cramping and feeling like something might be wrong with her pregnancy, because she isn’t due for another three weeks.

She calls Kayce to ask if he’s coming home, to which he replies that he needs to go to Billings to return some horses.

She tells him she might meet him in Billings, because her cramps are getting worse and she really thinks she should go to the hospital to get it checked out.

She insists that it’s really, really bad, and you can tell she knows something really isn’t right, and Kacey tells her he’ll send an ambulance to meet her on the road and he’ll go to the hospital too.

They stayed pretty mum about if this is foreshadowing for Monica losing the baby, with Kelsey saying:

“Well, now we’re in a survival movie. It’s really, against all odds.”

Kelsey noted in a previous interview with TV Insider that the couple goes through something “tragic,” and by what I saw in that teaser, it really doesn’t look good for them:

“Monica and Kayce go through something, and as tragic as it is, it pulls their hearts in different directions and changes who they are, in some ways for the better.

They become stronger.”

I guess we’ll get to the bottom of all of it in just a couple short weeks.

Yellowstone Season 5 premiere Sunday, November 13th, only on Paramount Network.

Here’s their interview with CBS Mornings:

The Season 5 trailer:

Yellowstone: The Complete Soundtrack

We’re just two weeks away from the premiere of Yellowstone: Season 5…

Hold on to your asses.

The Paramount Network series is pretty much the hottest thing on television right now, and aside from the exceptional cast, the stunning mountain views, and the riveting storyline… the music in the series is downright phenomenal.

We’re talking Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Colter Wall, Whitey Morgan, Blackberry Smoke and a ton more.

The show also features a ton of Ryan Bingham’s music, who stars in the show as Walker, a drifting, ex-con ranch hand on the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch.

Season 5 will also introduce us to a new character played by country music star Lainey Wilson, and Lainey says she’s pretty much just playing herself. I’m sure we can expect more of her tunes on the Season 5 soundtrack.

And yeah, we all want to see what happens to the John, Beth, Kayce and the rest of the Dutton family, how John runs the state of Montana as the new Governor, what happens to Kayce & Monica’s relationship, can Jamie finally earn the respect of his family and more, but I also can’t WAIT to see what artists make the Season 5 soundtrack.

So, if you’re as stoked as I am for the music of Season 5, you MUST be following our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Featuring EVERY SINGLE SONG from the series, we make sure we update it in real time, so every Sunday night, all the new stuff is right there.

It’s the most-followed Yellowstone playlist out there, and no joke… it might just be the best playlist on planet Earth.