ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oprah Winfrey Backs John Fetterman Over Dr. Oz In Pennsylvania Senate Race

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SOC8_0iydLNXg00
(Photo by Rich Fury/WW/Getty Images for WW)

Mehmet Oz, running for Senate in Pennsylvania, got a big boost in his TV career from Oprah Winfrey.

But she’s not lending that support to his political ambitions.

Winfrey said that if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would support his rival, John Fetterman.

Weighing in with just days left before the midterms, Winfrey said that there were “many reasons” why she was supporting Fetterman, but also noted that she also backed Democrats in other races across the country.

In a statement, Winfrey said, “At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman. There are clear choices and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that so many of us hold dear—like inclusion, compassion, and community. So I ask that voters use discernment and choose wisely for the democracy of our country.” Winfrey announced her support during a “virtual town hall” on voting, where she was joined by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

Fetterman’s campaign quickly touted Winfrey’s support. “Oprah knows Dr. Oz very well and decided to support us “for many reasons. The best November surprise,” the campaign wrote.

The Fetterman-Oz race is one of the closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country and could decide which party controls the chamber in the next Congress.

While there is great debate over the value of celebrity endorsements, Winfrey’s support, when she was the top rated TV talk host, was credited with helping launch Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in the 2008 cycle.

Back in 2018, Winfrey appeared on the campaign trail with Stacey Abrams, running for governor of Georgia, and the talk host even went door-to-door canvassing. But Abrams lost the race to Brian Kemp, and she is trailing in polls for this year’s rematch.

But the Fetterman-Oz race is a bit different, given Winfrey’s long history with Oz. She is credited with starting his TV career, as he appeared as a health expert on her show. His series was then launched through her company, Harpo Productions.

But Oz’s alignment with Donald Trump puts him at odds with Winfrey’s politics. She had so far stayed out of the race, as scrutiny focused on the extent to which Oz provided a national TV platform for questionable medical products and claims. Fetterman’s campaign has tried to counter Oz’s celebrity status by portraying him as an out of touch opportunist.

Winfrey did endorse a candidate in a neighboring state, Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland. Moore hosted a show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Winfrey taped an ad and appeared at a campaign event for him during the primary. Moore is ahead in the polls over his Republican rival, Dan Cox, who has Trump’s endorsement.

On Thursday, Winfrey also announced her support for a number of other Democratic midterm candidates, including Cheri Beasley, running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Val Demings, running for U.S. Senate in Florida, Beto O’Rourke, running for governor of Texas, Catherine Cortez Masto, seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate in Nevada, Raphael Warnock, seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate in Georgia, and Mandela Barnes, seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Wisconsin. She also said she is backing Abrams again and appeared with her at a campaign event this cycle.

According to the New York Post, Oz said that he asked Winfrey to stay out of the race. His campaign released a statement to Politico saying that Oz “loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics. He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington.”

Comments / 32

Brad Behney
4d ago

Pennsylvania doesn't care about Oprah's opinion on our state politics. she doesn't even live here. we definitely aren't listening to her.

Reply(1)
11
Dottie Wagner
4d ago

Oprah is doing a performance. She likes to get in the show. She’s not as popular as she once was so she likes to keep herself noticed.

Reply(3)
13
Mary Harvey
3d ago

She an idiot. Anyone who hears him knows he is impaired. Not ready to be a leader of anything. Sorry, Oprah , you are not the person, you pretend to be.

Reply
3
Related
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy