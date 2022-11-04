Oprah Endorses John Fetterman Over Dr. Oz, Whose TV Career She Launched

Dr. Mehmet Oz‘s political career is not one of Oprah Winfrey‘s favorite things.

The media mogul on Thursday formally endorsed Oz’s opponent, current Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, in the state’s Senate race.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania … but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said during a virtual town hall meeting. She went on to endorse several other Democratic candidates in other races.

“It is an honor and privilege to have Oprah’s support in this race,” Fetterman replied in a statement. “She is a leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice. I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign.”

Winfrey’s decision to support a Democratic candidate is not surprising, but it’s got to hurt for Oz, who owes his entire career as a television personality to Winfrey. He regularly appeared as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early 2000s, which eventually led to her producing The Dr. Oz Show in 2009.