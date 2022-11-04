ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025

This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
NY Election Day FAQ: Are banks, schools open? When are results expected?

Election Day, despite the national significance, is not a federal holiday. It is, however, a New York state holiday. This can cause some confusion about business each Election Day. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about voting and what to expect elsewhere across the state. When are...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?

There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places

In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Capital Region To Have NY’s First 100% Fiber Optic Internet City

Have you ever been sitting at home on your phone on wifi and a page takes too long to load, so you switch over to data? It’s hilarious proof that we all love faster internet. But outside of streaming Netflix in 4K, faster internet is the backbone of the modern economy’s next step as more and more business moves online.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Don’t Miss These 10 Capital Region Christmas Movie Screenings

Some people argue whether Christmas is the best holiday, but what’s not up for debate is that Christmas, hands-down, has the best movies of any holiday. It’s not even close. Since the 1920s, Hollywood has been churning out enough Christmas classics to keep you watching 24/7 from Thanksgiving clean through to the 25th.
