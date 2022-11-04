Newhouse, ag leaders urge Senate to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act before year's end

Read full article on original website
In Washington, Incumbent Members of Congress Almost Never Lose — Will 2022 Be Different?
It's been more than two decades since a member of Congress lost a race for reelection in Washington. This year, one incumbent has already lost. And two more could be at risk. As campaigns in Washington enter the final stretch before Election Day, voters will help determine the nation's path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.
Washington Examiner
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race
WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Chronicle
Washington Democrats Back Candidate Accused of Exaggerating His Military Service
Washington Democrats are continuing to support a state legislative candidate criticized by his own father for exaggerating his military service record. The race between Clyde Shavers and state Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano, was thrown into turmoil this week when Shavers' father released a three-page letter stating his son had misrepresented his military service by claiming to have been a nuclear submarine officer.
Fact check: False claim of 590,000 'excess votes' in Washington state during 2020 election
The claim was first published by Seth Keshel, a former Army captain who has spread unfounded theories about the 2020 election in the past.
Big money pours into Washington state's swing districts
The final receipts aren't in yet, but two 2022 state Senate matchups are already among Washington's costliest state legislative races ever. Driving the news: The Senate race in Washington's 26th Legislative District — which includes Gig Harbor, Port Orchard and part of Bremerton — has attracted more than $4.4 million in spending from the candidates' campaigns and outside groups.
Richland school board enacts new policy on race in U.S. history lessons
The Richland School Board in Washington state, which governs the 583rd largest school district in the country with 14,221 students, voted 4-1 on October 25, 2022, to adopt Policy 2360, which specifies how teachers can discuss race in U.S. history lessons. It is one of several recent responses to trends in curriculum development tracked on Ballotpedia.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
