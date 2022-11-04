Read full article on original website
Penn State wrestling hosts Lock Haven Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany...
Strickland crowned champion; LH Men’s Wrestling opens season at Princeton Open
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Gable Strickland (Benton, Pa./Benton) topped the field at 133-pounds, behind a 4-0 day and a major decision victory over Hofstra’s Joe Sparracio, 11-2, in the championship bout.
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
Shufeldt and Stem claim titles as LH Women’s Wrestling opens season in style
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven women’s wrestling team crowned two individual champions and opened the 2022-23 season and a new era under head coach Matt Lackey with flair at the Princeton Open on Sunday. A pair of freshmen competing for the first time as Bald Eagles both...
LHU: Hines cracks top-10, leads Men’s Cross Country to 5th place finish at PSAC Championships
MANSFIELD, PA – Chris Hine (Plains, Pa./Holy Redeemer) ran to All-Conference status and led the way today for the Lock Haven University men’s cross country team at 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
LHU: Front-running pack powers Women’s Cross Country to third-place finish at PSAC Championship
MANSFIELD, PA – A trio of Bald Eagles cracked the top-10, and in all, four Lock Haven University women’s cross country runners ran to All-Conference status today at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Loganton store waives bad check charges
LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
Lock Haven University Foundation celebrates donor generosity and student success with annual Scholarship Brunch
LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than 130 donors and scholarship recipients recently attended the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch is an annual celebration of donor generosity and student success at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The event provides donors the chance to...
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet
HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
Nittany Lions overwhelm the Hoosiers, 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, IND – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
