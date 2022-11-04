CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.

