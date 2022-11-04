ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovo, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Penn State wrestling hosts Lock Haven Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Strickland crowned champion; LH Men’s Wrestling opens season at Princeton Open

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Gable Strickland (Benton, Pa./Benton) topped the field at 133-pounds, behind a 4-0 day and a major decision victory over Hofstra’s Joe Sparracio, 11-2, in the championship bout.
PRINCETON, NJ
therecord-online.com

LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud

CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident

UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Loganton store waives bad check charges

LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
LOGANTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven University Foundation celebrates donor generosity and student success with annual Scholarship Brunch

LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than 130 donors and scholarship recipients recently attended the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch is an annual celebration of donor generosity and student success at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The event provides donors the chance to...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet

HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
HERSHEY, PA
therecord-online.com

LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Nittany Lions overwhelm the Hoosiers, 45-14

BLOOMINGTON, IND – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy