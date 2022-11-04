ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Wraps Up With Good & Bad News

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdhtX_0iydJVHq00
Photo: Getty Images

A good news, bad news situation when it comes to this year's sea turtle nesting season.

Justin Perrault with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach says that while it was one of the most active on record in terms of the number of nests, the number of eggs that hatched was way down.

"When we see these really hot and dry years, we often see really big declines in how many hatchlings actually make it out of the nest."

Out of the more than 13,000 Loggerhead turtle nests in northern Palm Beach County, just 45 percent produced hatchlings. Perrault says that's down about 15 percent from the average year.

There were another 5,000 Green turtle and Leatherback turtle nests and they also had lower hatch rates than a typical year. Perrault, the Director of Research at LMC, says the embryos need rain to survive.

The story was a similar one in Boca Raton, according to the folks who monitor the beaches to the south.

The season wrapped up on Monday across the state.

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida prepares for Nicole's expected heavy rain, coastal flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Crews are cleaning out storm drains all over South Florida. They're getting debris out before the expected rain from Nicole.When those drains are blocked that's when water backs up, flooding neighborhoods and homes.   Already, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, making space for flood waters. "We want to physically make more room in these canals you see all over the place, so they are ready to accept the stormwater and rainwater that's anticipated from Nicole," Randy Smith from SFLWMD said.In Pompano Beach, they're loading up sandbags to hand out to residents, so they can...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
allaccess.com

'The KVJ Show' Signs Multiyear Extension For Mornings At WRMF/West Palm Beach

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH has inked a ‘multiyear’ contract extension with morning stars ‘THE KVJ SHOW.’ For 23 years KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been part of the SOUTH FLORIDA landscape, boasting a ‘Volunteer Army,’ a large group of local fans who volunteer throughout the year for various community projects, and along with their work with 'Little Smiles,' helping kids and families across SOUTH FLORIDA.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy