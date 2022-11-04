Sea Turtle Nesting Season Wraps Up With Good & Bad News

Photo: Getty Images

A good news, bad news situation when it comes to this year's sea turtle nesting season.

Justin Perrault with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach says that while it was one of the most active on record in terms of the number of nests, the number of eggs that hatched was way down.

"When we see these really hot and dry years, we often see really big declines in how many hatchlings actually make it out of the nest."

Out of the more than 13,000 Loggerhead turtle nests in northern Palm Beach County, just 45 percent produced hatchlings. Perrault says that's down about 15 percent from the average year.

There were another 5,000 Green turtle and Leatherback turtle nests and they also had lower hatch rates than a typical year. Perrault, the Director of Research at LMC, says the embryos need rain to survive.

The story was a similar one in Boca Raton, according to the folks who monitor the beaches to the south.

The season wrapped up on Monday across the state.