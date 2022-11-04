ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City

Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
ABSECON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Hurt In Shooting Outside South Jersey Bar: Report

Police seek the public's help identifying those responsible for shooting three people outside a South Jersey bar, NJ Advance Media reports. Gunshots heard by officers near the 500 block of North Pearl Street brought them to the area of Lolita’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton Police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
PennLive.com

Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Palm Beach Daily News

Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy