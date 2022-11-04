Read full article on original website
Absecon armed robbery fugitive arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Douglas DeBerry, 24, was seen walking east in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 11:15 Sunday morning, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detective Fariyd Holmes recognized him from a flyer distributed...
Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City
Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
NJ woman, 63, killed when deer crashes through car windshield
Karen Juliano, 63, was traveling on Route 47, near Malaga Terrace, in Franklin Township around 5:15 p.m. when the deer ran into the road and collided with her car Kia Soul, police said.
Three Hurt In Shooting Outside South Jersey Bar: Report
Police seek the public's help identifying those responsible for shooting three people outside a South Jersey bar, NJ Advance Media reports. Gunshots heard by officers near the 500 block of North Pearl Street brought them to the area of Lolita’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton Police.
Pleasantville Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
UPDATE: As of late Monday, Somers Point Police say the condition of the Pleasantville boy injured on Saturday has been updated to stable. A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 pm Saturday evening.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.
fox29.com
Barricade situation ends with arrest at home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The incident unfolded inside a home on the 10000 block of Modena Place shortly before 3 a.m. Footage from the scene showed SWAT vehicles lining the street. Police say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside...
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
