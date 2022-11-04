We have a busy Week 4 ahead, with the bulk of teams on four-game weeks and no two-game schedules on tap following a Week 3 that saw an unusually high three teams with such light dockets.Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of start candidates for your fantasy rosters — usually from teams with four games — that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

19 HOURS AGO