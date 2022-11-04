Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA champion makes decision on basketball future
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Dwight Howard, announced Monday that he'll be heading overseas to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.
NBA
"Every One Of The Five Guys Can Beat You" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Los Angeles
At this point, the Jazz feel as if they're done surprising people and just playing basketball. Behind five players in double figures, Utah took control in the fourth quarter before eventually taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116 on Friday night. "I thought we made quick decisions tonight offensively," head...
NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
Luka Doncic scores 30-plus for 9th straight game, trails only Wilt Chamberlain
As good as Luka Doncic has been during his first four years in the NBA — a span that includes three All-NBA selections and a trip to the Western Conference finals — he might be even better now. The former third overall pick is on a historic tear...
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After a heartbreaking overtime loss at the buzzer to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s message to the team was simple: “This one stings.”. In order to remedy that pain, Orlando’s head coach directed his squad to learn from their mistakes,...
NBA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown
© 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
LeBron James (left foot soreness) out tonight vs. Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for tonight’s game in Utah (10:15 ET, NBA League Pass) as forward LeBron James will miss the game due to left foot soreness. James played in Sunday’s 114-100 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
NBA
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA
Recap: Short-handed Wizards fall 103-97 to Grizzlies despite 23-point comeback
The Wizards battled through a series of ups and downs tonight. They trailed by as much as 23 points, but thanks to a 19-0 run late in the third quarter, they were able to get back into the game and make it competitive in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they lost to the Grizzlies by a final score of 103-97. Monte Morris led the Wizards in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Delivers Another Monster Performance, But Magic Fall to Rockets
Paolo Banchero erupted for 30 points, his second straight 30-plus-point performance, and Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists, but the Orlando Magic were unable to slow down the hot-shooting Houston Rockets in Monday’s 134-127 loss at Amway Center. Key Stat.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 4
We have a busy Week 4 ahead, with the bulk of teams on four-game weeks and no two-game schedules on tap following a Week 3 that saw an unusually high three teams with such light dockets.Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of start candidates for your fantasy rosters — usually from teams with four games — that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. Almost Played in College Together
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. will face off for the first time in the NBA’s regular season when the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets play on Monday night at Amway Center. You probably already knew that, though. You probably also already knew that Banchero, the No....
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
Comments / 0