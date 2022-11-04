ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Groucho's Deli King Street location closing after 21-year run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Groucho's Deli has announced the closure of the 21-year-old franchise location at 364a King Street at the end of the month due to market forces on King Street forcing the deli to close. Groucho's and Bryan Baxter, franchisee, enjoyed serving the Downtown Charleston community for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Veterans honored during 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade held downtown Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but here in the Lowcountry, it doesn't need to be a holiday to praise these brave men and women. “Today we honor you, we honor you for your service here, at home, and around the world, for your valor and your great service to our nation," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach's annual Christmas parade scheduled for mid-December

FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach has announced its annual Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, in downtown Folly Beach. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and. the parade starts at noon. Festival goers can enjoy live music, cookie decorating, and even...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole now Tropical Storm according to NHC

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to NHC, Subtropical Storm Nicole is now a Tropical Storm. The high tide forecast shows Charleston expects major coastal flooding on Thursday at 8:50 a.m., which means the Charleston Harbor gates will exceed 8 feet. Eight feet and over leads to road closures...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New security upgrades could be coming to CCSD schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The CCSD Committee of a complete approved four new security upgrades for CCSD schools. The decision for the security upgrades will be final once the board votes on them again at the meeting on Tuesday, November 15. "Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
GEORGETOWN, SC

