CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but here in the Lowcountry, it doesn't need to be a holiday to praise these brave men and women. “Today we honor you, we honor you for your service here, at home, and around the world, for your valor and your great service to our nation," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO