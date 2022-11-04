Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
abcnews4.com
Groucho's Deli King Street location closing after 21-year run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Groucho's Deli has announced the closure of the 21-year-old franchise location at 364a King Street at the end of the month due to market forces on King Street forcing the deli to close. Groucho's and Bryan Baxter, franchisee, enjoyed serving the Downtown Charleston community for...
abcnews4.com
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
abcnews4.com
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
abcnews4.com
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines block portion of Highway 78 Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire officials say Highway 78 is blocked at Limehouse Road after power lines were downed in the road. At 11:25 a.m. Dominion was able to clear the downed power line and traffic resumed.
abcnews4.com
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
abcnews4.com
School security back in discussion at CCSD Committee of the Whole meeting Monday
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — School safety is the topic of discussion Monday in Charleston County as the Charleston County School District’s Committee of the Whole will review new proposals on how to make their district safer. Since the beginning of the summer, there have been multiple meetings within the...
abcnews4.com
Remembrance memorial for two boys last seen 50 years ago in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been 50 years since William Edward Huff and James Allen Crosby were seen alive, and a remembrance memorial was held at the Colleton Museum on Saturday in memory of the boys. Huff, 14, and Crosby, 11, were dropped off by their mothers at the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
abcnews4.com
Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
abcnews4.com
22nd annual Veterans Day parade downtown Sunday to include Tecklenburg, flyover
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s annual Veterans Day Parade will travel through downtown Charleston Sunday. The parade is set to kickoff with opening remarks at 12:50 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and East Bay Street. The kickoff is expected...
abcnews4.com
Veterans honored during 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade held downtown Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but here in the Lowcountry, it doesn't need to be a holiday to praise these brave men and women. “Today we honor you, we honor you for your service here, at home, and around the world, for your valor and your great service to our nation," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg said.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach's annual Christmas parade scheduled for mid-December
FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach has announced its annual Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, in downtown Folly Beach. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and. the parade starts at noon. Festival goers can enjoy live music, cookie decorating, and even...
abcnews4.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole now Tropical Storm according to NHC
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to NHC, Subtropical Storm Nicole is now a Tropical Storm. The high tide forecast shows Charleston expects major coastal flooding on Thursday at 8:50 a.m., which means the Charleston Harbor gates will exceed 8 feet. Eight feet and over leads to road closures...
abcnews4.com
New security upgrades could be coming to CCSD schools
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The CCSD Committee of a complete approved four new security upgrades for CCSD schools. The decision for the security upgrades will be final once the board votes on them again at the meeting on Tuesday, November 15. "Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
