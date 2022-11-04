Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight

Read full article on original website
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
Sean O'Malley proposes interim UFC bantamweight title fight vs. Marlon Vera in March
Sean O'Malley wouldn’t mind fighting for an interim belt. The UFC star and top bantamweight contender understands if UFC champion Aljamain Sterling decides to take his time before returning to defend his title once again. Sterling recently told MMA Junkie he “earned his time off” and doesn’t intend to fight again until mid 2023.
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
UFC Fight Night 214 results: Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez, records standing TKO stoppage
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos made a statement in her second UFC main event. Standing across from Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knew the marquee strawweight bout had big implications for a potential title shot in the near future. Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) entered as a winner of her last four bouts, but Lemos put a halt to her streak with an impressive standing TKO finish in the third round.
Conor McGregor says 'I told you I'd be back' while using an ape filter in one of his most bizarre posts ever
Conor McGregor has gone mad. How else do you explain whatever this post is supposed to be that he shared Monday on Twitter and Instagram?. This isn’t the first time McGregor has rambled on social media, as that’s pretty much become his thing while he’s been on the shelf, but this has to be his most bizarre social media post ever.
Check out Conor McGregor’s insane multimillion-dollar luxury watch collection - Patek, Rolex and more
We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd. Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter...
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana's insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
