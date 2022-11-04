ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Dramatic ‘These Shining Lives’ opens Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present eight performances of Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” starting Thursday, Nov. 10, in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Early starts on 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We still have holidays ahead of us this year, but some of our performance groups are eager to start 2023. It’s like tick, tick… boom – something exciting about to happen. We’re getting signs that people are hungry again for live...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Kickoff this week in East De Pere

(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army. Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Scaled Up Reptile Expo held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Frogs, snakes, and spiders, oh my! All that and more was showcased at the Scaled Up Reptile Expo at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay on Sunday. About 1,500 people slithered to the event to buy and learn more about exotic animals. Expo Coordinator...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dodge County Sheriff: Neenah man dies after crashing into semi, woman injured

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Neenah man reportedly died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USHY 151 in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Road C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

