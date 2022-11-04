Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Dramatic ‘These Shining Lives’ opens Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present eight performances of Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” starting Thursday, Nov. 10, in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30...
wearegreenbay.com
The world’s most famous ventriloquist coming to Resch Center in 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most renowned comedians will be coming to Green Bay and performing at the Resch Center in 2023. Jeff Dunham, known for his wooden characters such as Bubba J, Walter, and Peanut, will be making a stop on March 15 at 7:00 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Early starts on 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We still have holidays ahead of us this year, but some of our performance groups are eager to start 2023. It’s like tick, tick… boom – something exciting about to happen. We’re getting signs that people are hungry again for live...
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Kickoff this week in East De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army. Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
Scaled Up Reptile Expo held in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Frogs, snakes, and spiders, oh my! All that and more was showcased at the Scaled Up Reptile Expo at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay on Sunday. About 1,500 people slithered to the event to buy and learn more about exotic animals. Expo Coordinator...
wearegreenbay.com
‘They are seen, appreciated, and supported’: Operation Green Light takes over Brown Co.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans deserve the utmost respect throughout the community, and from November 7-13, the color green will illuminate everywhere. Brown County officials announced that the Resch Center will be lit up in the color green as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative to support military veterans.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
NWTC students team up with local agencies to host Stuff the Cruiser food drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Criminal Justice students and Green Bay Police Officers hosted a food drive on Saturday to help families in need. From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., members of the community had the opportunity to fill a squad car with non-perishable...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
wearegreenbay.com
Dodge County Sheriff: Neenah man dies after crashing into semi, woman injured
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Neenah man reportedly died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USHY 151 in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Road C.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s Office investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a horse
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County are looking for an individual involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a horse seriously injured. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and crossed into a horse pasture.
Comments / 0