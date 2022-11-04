ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sweden's leader courts Turkey's support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Sweden still has "many steps to take" to win Turkey's approval for its NATO membership bid, a top Turkish official said Tuesday as Sweden's new prime minister visited Ankara in hopes of eliminating the hurdle to his country joining the military alliance. Sweden...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
AFP

Tax oil firms to pay for climate damage, island nations say

A group of small island nations joined calls on Tuesday for a windfall tax on oil companies to compensate developing countries for the damage caused by climate change-induced natural disasters. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called Monday for a 10 percent tax on oil companies to fund loss and damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy