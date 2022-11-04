ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
domino

In This Mexico City Home, a Hacked IKEA Closet Doubles Down on the Bedroom’s Zen Mood

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. How long does it take to replace an IKEA furniture part? In Chloé Mason Gray’s experience, approximately three-and-a-half months. When the interior designer went to source a mirrored Pax wardrobe from the Swedish retailer for her client Chase Hensel’s Mexico home and quickly learned there were no mirror panels left in stock, she thought it would be a breeze to have the fronts custom-made elsewhere. So she purchased the unit sans mirrors and began her search for glass. “It turned out that hardly anyone makes ones with the particular thickness needed for this closet,” says Gray. But the time it took to find a fabricator was worth the wait: When Hensel wakes up in the morning, he’s greeted by the reflection of the thousands of tiny grains of sand that coat the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

The Dos & Don’ts Of Visiting Canada (As Advised By Canadians)

People have been visiting Canada for what seems like forever. And no wonder – it boasts cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, on top of attractions such as Niagara Falls, Banff National Park, the CN Tower and Old Quebec, just to name a few. A (former) Reddit user...
Refinery29

How To Pick The Best Rug For Your Space, According To An Expert

Shag carpet ruled the '70s, and gray vinyl "wood" flooring currently plagues the 2020s — but rugs? They're timeless. They can transform a living space with a single flop on the ground and, therefore, transcend time and trends. So, one would assume that, by now, picking the perfect rug is a simple task. Alas, apartment renters, homeowners, and bedroom dwellers are searching "how to pick the best rug" more than ever (we can't prove this, but you get the point).
BROOKLYN, NY
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
mansionglobal.com

Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million

“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Apartment Therapy

The Fail-Safe Gift I Always Give to My Wine-Loving Friends

Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
woodworkingnetwork.com

African padauk: Prized for high-end cabinets, furniture, turnings and more.

There are three species of trees that produce lumber that we call padauk: Burma padauk, Andaman padauk (named for the Andaman Islands in the South Atlantic where it grows) and African padauk. All are legume family, grow in tropical rain forests, and have the Latin names of Pterocarpus macrocarpus, P. dalbergioides, and P. soyauxii.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse in North America, East Asia

The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year graced the skies in some parts of the world Tuesday. The next one isn’t until 2025. WHERE IT WAS SEEN: Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the West, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy