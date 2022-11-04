ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

‘We need to play better’: Illinois looks to recover after loss to MSU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With expectations higher than ever coming into last Saturday’s game, heartbreak ensued. Now sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, the Illini have yet another crucial matchup on the horizon. On Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

For Those Who Have Been Here

This is for the players who chose to represent the University of Illinois, wearing that Orange and Blue and putting blood, sweat, and tears into having one of the most successful seasons in recent history. This is for those who continued to play at Memorial Stadium, even when greener pastures...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Hawkins, Shannon lead Illini past EIU on opening night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This EIU-Illinois matchup was a bit different. Five years after Illinois was stunned in an exhibition against Eastern Illinois ahead of Brad Underwood’s first season in Champaign, the Illini tipped off its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night at State Farm Center and took down the Panthers in steady fashion, 87-57.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State

Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

MSU holds off late surge, upsets No. 16 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ longest winning streak in more than a decade is over. Coming into Memorial Stadium at 16.5-point underdogs, Michigan State rode QB Payton Thorne and its defense en route to a 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois — snapping the Illini’s 6-game win streak.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

‘A lot of work to do’: New faces, same expectations for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Basketball season is officially back. A week removed from the first game action in exhibition format against Quincy, No. 23 Illinois is starting its regular season on Monday against Eastern Illinois. The Illini, led by head coach Brad Underwood, are coming off a second-round exit in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Will Illinois still win the Big Ten West?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Illinois Fighting Illini fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Patience is a virtue. Lack of urgency is not.

It’s hard to pinpoint what went wrong for Bret Bielema and his Fighting Illini football team in front of more than 56,000 fans at Memorial Stadium against visiting Michigan State. The task isn’t difficult because the reason for the loss is not an enigma. It’s nearly impossible because...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU

#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

DeVito-Williams duo strikes early against MSU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois WR Isaiah Williams has wheels. After the Illini were stopped short of the goal line in their first drive, Tommy DeVito connected with Williams on a 60-yard touchdown. In what is becoming a weekly trend, Williams weaved through many defenders along the way to find the endzone.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Change abound as Illini ready for opener with EIU

WCIA — No. 23 Illinois will be back on the court at State Farm Center Monday night to open up its 2022-23 season against Eastern Illinois. The Illini have had two tune-ups, one closed door scrimmage with Kansas and then an exhibition win over D-II Quincy. With its top five scorers from last season gone, […]
CHARLESTON, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 230 - Turning Green

On this episode of Oskee Talk, we review the Illini’s frustrating loss to Michigan State (6:30) and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Purdue (36:00). Plus TCR’s Manjesh Mogallapalli joins the podcast to give win predicitons for Illinois hoops (42:00). We finish the episode by spotlighting our Illini of the Week (72:00).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL

