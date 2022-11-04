An elderly Kansas City-area man drowns in Dallas County under unclear circumstances. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it found the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit, in the Niangua River Monday morning. Steckline’s body was found near the Barclay Spring access point of the river. Troopers say the circumstances of the drowning are unknown because no witnesses saw it occur.

DALLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO