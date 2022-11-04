Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Executive state offices to close the day after Thanksgiving
Some state employees will be getting the Friday after Thanksgiving off. Governor Mike Parson announced that he signed an executive order today, closing state offices on Friday, November 25. The order will apply to all state offices of the executive branch under the purview of the Governor. Parson said he...
kjluradio.com
Governor, First Lady Parson to travel to Eurpe, Middle East for trade mission
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Europe and the Middle East for their fourth international trade mission. The Parsons will visit Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The ten-day trip begins Thursday and is meant to promote Missouri as an ideal business location. The...
kjluradio.com
Election Day arrives with several candidates, constitutional amendments on ballot
It’s Election Day and Missouri voters will have a full ballot. There’s a Senate race between Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. There are also several statewide races on the ballot. Missouri voters will also be asked to approve four constitutional amendments,...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Kansas City-area man drawns in Dallas County, circumstances unclear
An elderly Kansas City-area man drowns in Dallas County under unclear circumstances. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it found the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit, in the Niangua River Monday morning. Steckline’s body was found near the Barclay Spring access point of the river. Troopers say the circumstances of the drowning are unknown because no witnesses saw it occur.
Comments / 0