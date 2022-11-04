ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Executive state offices to close the day after Thanksgiving

Some state employees will be getting the Friday after Thanksgiving off. Governor Mike Parson announced that he signed an executive order today, closing state offices on Friday, November 25. The order will apply to all state offices of the executive branch under the purview of the Governor. Parson said he...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Elderly Kansas City-area man drawns in Dallas County, circumstances unclear

An elderly Kansas City-area man drowns in Dallas County under unclear circumstances. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it found the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit, in the Niangua River Monday morning. Steckline’s body was found near the Barclay Spring access point of the river. Troopers say the circumstances of the drowning are unknown because no witnesses saw it occur.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy