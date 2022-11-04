Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...

5 DAYS AGO