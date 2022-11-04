Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hiphop-n-more.com
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake’s Apparent Shots at Her on ‘Circo Loco’
Megan Thee Stallion has reacted to Drake’s apparent shots at her on the song ‘Circo Loco’. On the track, which is one of the standouts on his latest album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drizzy raps certain lines which sound like they are aimed at Megan. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” the Toronto superstar raps.
NPR Responds to Drake, 21 Savage’s Fake Tiny Desk Teaser
Drake and 21 Savage's new joint album, Her Loss, is slated to drop in a few days and the dynamic duo have added more anticipation for the project by teasing a Tiny Desk concert, which NPR, the outlet that produces TD, has confirmed is a spoof. On Wednesday (Nov. 2),...
Drake & 21 Savage Stir The Pot On Their New Joint Album 'Her Loss'
Their new album is already inciting chaos on social media.
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper to be featured on his song. Recently, the North Carolina native revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verses. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage
Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases New Song ‘No Good For Me’ — Listen
In less than two hours, Drake and 21 Savage are teaming up to drop a new album called Her Loss. Fans worldwide are preparing for the big release by listening to Table For One on SiriusXM, a show that’s currently playing a set from Drake himself. During the set,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Projections Are In
“Her Loss” will be competing with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” for the top spot on the Billboard chat. Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
New music Friday: Drake, 21 Savage, Lecrae, Coco Jones and Alicia Keys
Hip-hop has taken center stage as November arrived, with a hint of new Christmas music hitting the airwaves. Drake and 21 Savage dropped the highly anticipated Her Loss, a 16-track project that has started many discussions. The album had Drake mentioning Roe v. Wade, his beef with Ye, Serena Williams’...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
Drake and 21 Savage Reveal Cover Artwork for New Album Her Loss
Just days ahead of releasing their joint LP, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage have revealed the cover art for the new album. The record arrives this Friday (November 4). The cover is a portrait of the model Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby, taken by Paris Aden. Check out the album artwork below.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s GZA Released His Sophomore LP ‘Liquid Swords’ 27 Years Ago
On this date in 1995, the head of the Wu’s “Voltron” released his first solo LP under the moniker “the GZA”. “We form like Voltron and GZA happens to be the head.” -Method Man. After appearing as the closer on the Wu Tang’s premiere...
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
The Hotties Are Giving Drake Fits For Alleged Shady Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss
It’s getting sticky for Drake after fans feel he took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion on a new song. The hotties are dragging Drake by his braids after the rapper, who claims “he studies rap battles for a living,” spit some shady bars that many feels were a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion.
