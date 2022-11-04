Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
WHEC TV-10
Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace
UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Four children under 10 years old have been shot in Rochester so far this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, four children, 10 years old or younger, have been shot in the City since the start of 2022. Those victims include two 3-year-olds and a 10-year-old, who all survived their injuries. The fourth victim is the 4-year-old who was shot last night, and she has non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in East Rochester crash after car goes off road
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver has died in a crash in East Rochester that happened just after midnight on Saturday. East Rochester police say the driver was speeding and the car went off the road on Bluff Drive near Linden Avenue. Officers say the car was going so fast it sheered a tree in half and uprooted it. Parts of the car hit a home nearby.
WHEC TV-10
RIT Big Shot illuminates National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Institute of Technology’s Big Shot shined a light on voting rights and equal rights at the photo project’s latest location. On Sunday, the team illuminated the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, and the surrounding neighborhood. The plan was to capture the museum and the sculptures of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass located in a nearby park.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
WHEC TV-10
Lollipop Farm at critical capacity, shelter holds event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Lollipop Farm is at critical capacity. The farm says nationally, dogs are staying longer than usual inside shelters and it’s happening locally too. This weekend Lollipop is holding a special event called “Clear the Kennels” dog adoption. This is an effort to help fight that national trend and get furry friends into their forever homes.
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
WHEC TV-10
Voters share top concerns heading into midterms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are on the eve of the election you’ve heard from the candidates, but what about the voters?. News10NBC’s Raven Brown chatted with people from Monroe County Livingston County and Ontario County. Some tell us they are voting and hoping to see a change on key issues with the biggest one being crime.
WHEC TV-10
Crafts and art show features unconventional gift items
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday wrapped up the November Mayday Underground Crafts and Art Show at the Village Gate Atrium. Mayday is an art and craft show that puts an unconventional spin on traditional art and craft. Shoppers browsed fun and unique products, and got a head start on holiday shopping.
WHEC TV-10
Women’s vote day rally to celebrate 150th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony’s historic vote
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On November 5, 1872 Susan B. Anthony made local and national history by becoming the first woman to cast her vote in the United States. Her brave act not only paved the way for womens’ right to vote, but was the first step in a journey that has led countless women to run for office.
WHEC TV-10
NY absentee ballots getting counted on Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – By the time you go to bed Tuesday, you should have a good idea who actually won and lost the races in New York state. That’s because, for the first time ever, the majority of absentee ballots are being counted on Election Day as opposed to several days later.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Records are made to be broken
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today makes two days in a row with the temperature reaching record territory for Rochester. Early this morning the Rochester Airport measured 72 degrees, which tied the record last set in 2015 and also a milestone reached during several previous years. This first week of November has produced an extraordinary run of unseasonably warm weather, especially when you compare it to the normal high temperature in the lower 50s. However, several cold fronts will be bringing progressively colder air during the next 48 hours.
WHEC TV-10
Rochesterians buy tickets ahead of Monday’s record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has been telling you that the Powerball jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. Folks around the country are buying up their tickets while they still can to have their chance at the win of a lifetime, and Rochester is no exception. News10NBC went out and talked to locals buying their tickets and crossing their fingers.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases again after falling for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 3 cents this week and 9 cents last week, breaking a months-long trend of falling prices. Prices fell throughout every week in September and October before increasing. The average price in Rochester on Monday is $3.82 per gallon, according to AAA. Although that’s down from a record high all-time high of $4.99 per gallon, set on June 15, it’s still nearly 30 cents higher than this time last year.
WHEC TV-10
Students compete in classical vocal performance scholarship competition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Finalists competed Saturday for a classical vocal performance scholarship. Student Jackson Haywood was the top prize winner. The competition is held by the William Warfield Scholarship Fund, based in Rochester. The vocal competition is for Black high school students pursuing education in classical vocal performance, a field in...
WHEC TV-10
Best Seat In The House: Hamilton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 11-time Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton is on stage now at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre. When Hamilton was last in Rochester back in 2019, it nearly sold out a three-week run. After having a second run at RBTL postponed due to the pandemic, it is back this season as a special engagement. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam spoke with one of the show’s stars about why she thinks it has been such a massive success, and the messages she hopes people take away from it.
