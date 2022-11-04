ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has been telling you that the Powerball jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. Folks around the country are buying up their tickets while they still can to have their chance at the win of a lifetime, and Rochester is no exception. News10NBC went out and talked to locals buying their tickets and crossing their fingers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO