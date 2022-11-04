Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
No one is injured after an apartment fire near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department announced on social media that it was working a fire at a two-story apartment building on North Garth Sunday evening. Everyone had been evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
kttn.com
Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury
A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
lakeexpo.com
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Two killed Sunday in Chariton County after head-on crash on Highway 24
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are dead following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 in Chariton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 3-miles east of Salisbury around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Paul L. Busto, 57, of Clark, hit an SUV head-on after The post Two killed Sunday in Chariton County after head-on crash on Highway 24 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs
Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
kjluradio.com
Randolph County man among two killed in Chariton County crash
A Randolph County man and a Colorado state man are killed in a head-on crash in Chariton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Paul Busto, 57, of Clark, was driving on Highway 24, about three miles east of Salisbury, last night, when he crossed the center line. Troopers say Busto hit another car head-on.
One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Radio Ink
Renoe Moves Up In MO.
Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after shooting, hit and run crash near school
A Columbia man faces multiple charges after a hit and run crash and shooting near an elementary school. Derrick Blackmon is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana. The Columbia Police Department says an officer...
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly
The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August. Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police searching for suspect in hit and run crash
Sedalia Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit and run crash. Officers say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Curry Drive Saturday evening. They say their investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC Envoy was driving down Broadway at a high rate of speed and hit the back of a car. The car was forced into the back of a SUV. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
