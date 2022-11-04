Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City mother, son, charged for shooting and related assaults over the weekend
A Jefferson City woman and her son are facing charges after a shooting and a string of connected incidents over the weekend. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to 800 block of Stadium Boulevard around 1:00 Sunday morning over a report of a disturbance with a gun. Officers found shell casings and later learned a victim had been take to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Skeletal human remains found in Crawford County
Human remains are recovered in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called to the 4100 block of the North Service Road in west Sullivan on Friday after receiving a report that possible human remains had been located. Members of the sheriff’s department and their Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area and located skeletal human remains.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man killed in crash with semi in Phelps County
A Crawford County man is killed when he rearends a semi in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, was driving on I-44, east of St. James, Sunday afternoon, when he hit the back of a semi that had stopped for traffic. Hendricks was...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Wolf Street. Amanda Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton, was crossing Highway 30 when she was hit by a 1998 Honda Accord.
myleaderpaper.com
Items stolen from Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
KMOV
Vandals cause $500,000 in damages to a Jefferson County construction site; spray paint hate messages on walls
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Vandalism to a construction site in Jefferson County on Thursday has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Foreman Antony Ehrhart walked onto his job site Thursday morning to find damaged equipment and destroyed property. “Disgusted,” Ehrhart said. “I literally felt sick to...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Comments / 0