ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 27

Larry McTernan
2d ago

Maybe one Orca pod is responsible, or it could be that one pod is teaching others how to take out sailboats, much like the Long Beach (CA) pod that taught others how to kill Great white sharks. Evolution, baby!

Reply(1)
8
chaosmomof4
3d ago

Times are changing and the orcas are not taking it any longer! Stop populating in their home!

Reply(1)
15
Tonay
3d ago

because they know that there's food on the boats. they just wanna eat people. they're going fishing for humans. but that is scary as hell because what if nobody is close enough to help you.

Reply
2
Related
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy