ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
BBC

T﻿ottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
BBC

Boy, 12, signs for Dundee Utd after fleeing war in Ukraine

A 12-year-old boy whose family fled the war in Ukraine has signed for Dundee United after settling in Scotland. Stanislav Drabych, known as Stas, moved to Monifieth in Angus - where his new school quickly learned about his abilities on the pitch. After a tip-off from his head teacher, the...
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC

'﻿It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms

Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy