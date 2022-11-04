Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
God of War Ragnarök Gets Day One Patch: Full Notes Listed
God of War Ragnarök launches tomorrow, on Nov. 9, and Santa Monica Studio has already revealed the Day One patch. As one of this year's most anticipated titles, God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. The game will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus from 2018's God of War, one of Sony's biggest AAA titles to grace the PlayStation 4. With the wait nearly over, Santa Monica Studio has provided eager fans with a Day One patch, fixing a number of issues and bugs ahead of launch.
Will God of War Ragnarök be on Game Pass?
God of War Ragnarök launches on Nov. 9 — but will it be on Xbox Game Pass?
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
Hödr Is Briefly Mentioned in the First 'God of War' PS4 Game — An Explainer on the Norse God
In the soft reboot God of War series on PlayStation and PC, the Spartan God Kratos is separated from his former home as he takes on the pantheon of Norse mythology. Kratos' journey throughout the nine realms brings him face to face with giant serpents, Valkyrie warriors, and brutish viking gods as he and his son Atreus attempt to survive with the figures of the Aesir constantly hovering over them.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer may confirm ‘Paradox Pokémon’
The Pokémon Company’s new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a nearly four-minute overview of the anticipated Nintendo Switch games, but it didn’t have a ton of new information. However, the company did give Pokémon fans a brief look at two mysterious creatures that it’s calling “The Monster Known as Great Tusk” and “The Monster Known as Iron Treads.”
The Gears of War movie is finally real
After years of fan-casting and thunderous requests from the community, a Gears of War film adaptation has officially been revealed.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ On Disney+, Animated Shorts About How Dooku And Ashoka Landed On Opposite Sides Of The Clone Wars
Fans of the Star Wars franchise have always appreciated the various animated series under The Clone Wars rubric because they fill in a lot of canon that was left out of the prequel sequels from the 2000s, and it does so with some really good, character-centric stories. A new set of animated shorts created by Clone Wars vet Dave Filoni show how two particular Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of those Clone Wars. STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We pan down from a starry sky to see a small village. A man runs around the...
Everyone loves a villain, but in "The Rings of Power," maybe we shouldn’t
For eight exciting — if sometimes overwritten — episodes, Prime Video's new fantasy series "The Rings of Power" doled out hint after hint as to the identity of Sauron, the familiar villain of J.R.R. Tolkien's popular novel "The Lord of the Rings," leaving viewers to play a game of Guess Who? each week. After an early fake out in the Season 1 finale, "Alloyed," we finally learned the truth: It was Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) all along.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. How to Watch Amazon Prime Video Content in the UAE?. Amazon Prime Video is available in...
Assassin's Creed Red: Everything we know so far about AC Japan
Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be the "future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed"
Park Chan-wook explains Decision to Leave’s ‘sacred’ ending and small, crucial details
Park Chan-wook’s twisty crime drama Decision to Leave is one of the best movies of 2022, and one of the most sophisticated films he’s ever made. It manages to stand out in a career that’s already produced a number of fantastic, memorable movies, from the political drama Joint Security Area to the revenge thriller Oldboy to the incredible period piece The Handmaiden.
