Santa Monica’s ‘builder’s remedy’ experiment holds lessons for the region

California has a shortfall in housing that has been estimated to be as large as 3.5 million units. It’s in coastal communities like Santa Monica that this lack of housing production is most acute. From 2014 and 2018, for example, Santa Monica issued permits to build just 12 multifamily units, according the Southern California Association of Governments. Over that same period, the median sale price for existing homes in Santa Monica increased from under $900,000, to over $1.4 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building

With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Ordinance to protect private trees could be considered in Santa Monica

More than a month after nine trees in the North of Montana neighborhood were illegally and harmfully pruned in an act of what Santa Monica Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells has called “vandalism,” several residents of neighboring homes have come forward to say they saw the work being done, but are unable to provide details about the contractor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
newsantaana.com

Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor

The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

District reports progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) have long been topics of discussion in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), but, for many years, Executive Director of Elementary Schools Steve Richardson said efforts to improve in this arena have “largely been inspired by hope but resulted in little change.”. “Despite...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal

I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
PASADENA, CA
change-links.org

Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw

Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

One of the Best Italian Restaurants in Orange County

“When something is so good why put a limit on it?” says Chef Pirozzi, the owner of the renowned and one of the best Italian restaurants in Orange County which offers delicious Italian cuisines that will make you crave for more!. If you’re up for an authentic Italian cuisine,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BoardingArea

Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge

Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
L.A. Weekly

Protesters Will Now Be Barred From City Council Meetings

The Los Angeles City Council barred protesters Friday and said it will no longer allow disruptions during its meetings. City Council President Paul Krekorian began Friday’s meeting asking a handful of shouting protesters to take their seats and when they continued to shout, Krekorian had them removed from the council chambers by LAPD officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council moves to further restrict outdoor smoking

Public spaces where smokers can puff away continue to go up in smoke. Over the years, Santa Monica has sought to restrict the places where lighting up is allowed, placing various prohibitions on smoking in areas like elevators, parks, the Pier, public beaches, outdoor dining areas, on the Third Street Promenade, within any farmer’s market, in public parks, inside hotels, and inside or within 20 feet of the entrance (or open windows of) any public buildings.
SANTA MONICA, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
