34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s ‘builder’s remedy’ experiment holds lessons for the region
California has a shortfall in housing that has been estimated to be as large as 3.5 million units. It’s in coastal communities like Santa Monica that this lack of housing production is most acute. From 2014 and 2018, for example, Santa Monica issued permits to build just 12 multifamily units, according the Southern California Association of Governments. Over that same period, the median sale price for existing homes in Santa Monica increased from under $900,000, to over $1.4 million.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building
With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Ordinance to protect private trees could be considered in Santa Monica
More than a month after nine trees in the North of Montana neighborhood were illegally and harmfully pruned in an act of what Santa Monica Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells has called “vandalism,” several residents of neighboring homes have come forward to say they saw the work being done, but are unable to provide details about the contractor.
newsantaana.com
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
Santa Monica Daily Press
District reports progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) have long been topics of discussion in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), but, for many years, Executive Director of Elementary Schools Steve Richardson said efforts to improve in this arena have “largely been inspired by hope but resulted in little change.”. “Despite...
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
Eater
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
purewow.com
7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
lagunabeachindy.com
One of the Best Italian Restaurants in Orange County
“When something is so good why put a limit on it?” says Chef Pirozzi, the owner of the renowned and one of the best Italian restaurants in Orange County which offers delicious Italian cuisines that will make you crave for more!. If you’re up for an authentic Italian cuisine,...
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge
Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
L.A. Weekly
Protesters Will Now Be Barred From City Council Meetings
The Los Angeles City Council barred protesters Friday and said it will no longer allow disruptions during its meetings. City Council President Paul Krekorian began Friday’s meeting asking a handful of shouting protesters to take their seats and when they continued to shout, Krekorian had them removed from the council chambers by LAPD officers.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Los Angeles 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles this year? This post covers Christmas Los Angeles 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in XXX, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council moves to further restrict outdoor smoking
Public spaces where smokers can puff away continue to go up in smoke. Over the years, Santa Monica has sought to restrict the places where lighting up is allowed, placing various prohibitions on smoking in areas like elevators, parks, the Pier, public beaches, outdoor dining areas, on the Third Street Promenade, within any farmer’s market, in public parks, inside hotels, and inside or within 20 feet of the entrance (or open windows of) any public buildings.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Comments / 0