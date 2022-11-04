Read full article on original website
ZDNet
This holiday season, Amazon may deliver your packages in an electric vehicle
Since Amazon rolled out hundreds of zero-emissions delivery vehicles in July, the vehicles have delivered more than five million packages to customers in the US. Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon is ramping up the fleet to more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
ZDNet
Cloud computing is booming, but these are the challenges that lie ahead
Cloud adoption is not slowing down, but that doesn't mean 2023 is going to be an easy year for users of on-demand computing services. According to a recent report by tech analyst Gartner, worldwide consumer spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.7% to $591.8 billion in 2023, up from $490.3 billion in 2022. That's compared to the 18.8% growth forecast for 2022.
ZDNet
Seven trends shaping digital transformation in 2023
Adapting to changing customer needs quickly and driving more efficient growth will be big agenda items for CXOs going into 2023, according to the latest research from MuleSoft. In addition, sustainability is a new trend that is on the rise. Powering new and friendlier employee-centric and customer-centric models of work...
Carlinkit 4.0 review: Converting CarPlay wired to wireless with ease
Apple’s CarPlay is a great way to avoid having to use your car’s infotainment system and instead rely on your phone for music, maps, podcasts, and digital assistant support. But while wireless support is growing, many carmakers still rely on a wired connection for CarPlay and Android Auto — and that can get a little annoying. Even some new cars, like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 don’t offer a wireless connection. And that’s exactly where the Carlinkit 4.0 comes in.
ZDNet
Little blue check mark? No, what the web needs is autonomy
What is the big impediment to the internet moving forward? It's not the need, as is often pointed out, for a "trust-less" solution to the dominant firms of the internet, Meta and Google and TikTok, as is often claimed by proponents of the Web3 movement. Nor is it a company...
ZDNet
Surprise! The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is now shipping
When GoPro announced the Hero 11 Black in September, the action camera company also announced its smaller sibling, the Hero 11 Black Mini. As its name implies, the Mini is really just a smaller version of the Hero 11 Black, lacking a few hardware features such as built-in displays. Originally, the Hero 11 Black Mini was scheduled for a late October release, but that was eventually delayed with a new ship date of Nov. 18.
ZDNet
Odd and interesting gift ideas for the hobbyist hacker in your life
While hackers are often associated with criminal acts, it's important to remember the difference between white hat and black hat activities. These days, with cyberattacks increasing in scope and complexity, we need professional, ethical hackers to help protect the day-to-day services we all use. And we especially need to encourage younger people who are curious about in this field.
ZDNet
Save $600 on this premium ASUS ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon
We have a few weeks to go before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but a trend this year we've noticed is of US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all launching pre-sales at the start of November, with deals being drip-fed over the month. This doesn't mean...
ZDNet
From plugs to thermostats, 12 useful smart home gadgets to give as gifts
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and we've gathered all the best and most affordable smart home gifts for everyone on your list; yes, even your Nana and Auntie. No matter the age, preferences, budget, or level of tech-knowledge, there is something for everyone. Smart home devices have a place...
ZDNet
Black Friday Dell deals: XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware laptops all on sale
Dell's Black Friday deals are off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
ZDNet
Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
ZDNet
Starlink US residential customers are getting a limit on their high-speed internet
SpaceX's satellite broadband service Starlink said that users who consume more than 1TB per month of its high-speed internet access per month could find themselves moved to a potentially slower tier. Starlink is tweaking its Fair Use Policy for residential customers in the US and Canada, allowing them to use...
ZDNet
New $300M subsea cable network to link Southeast Asia, China
Six carriers have teamed up to build a $300 million subsea cable system that seeks to boost connectivity between Southeast Asia and China. Spanning 6,000 kilometres, the network will link up Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, the Philippines, and China. Called the Asia Link Cable (ALC) system, the cable network is...
ZDNet
The top Sonos speakers: One, Arc, Beam, and more compared
When it comes to speakers, Sonos has been around for a while. Chances are, you have been in the home of someone who has one, and I speak from experience - we have spent many a year playing jukebox on my aunt's Sonos speakers. It's a sleek, affordable, and functional...
ZDNet
Top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the early Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
ZDNet
Black Friday storage deals: Save $70 on a 2TB SanDisk portable SSD
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and Black Friday, which has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday is on Friday 25th November but many retailers and product manufacturers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds are now less than $50 in flash sale
A pair of compact, wireless earbuds are now a common accessory on the daily commute or when you're down the gym, going for a run, or even just working at your desk. While they don't always provide the deeply immersive sound of over-ear headphones, they do have the benefit of being extremely portable.
ZDNet
Insta360 dual-sensor camera uses AI to make video editing easy
Insta360 partnered with Leica in 2020 for the launch of the One R 1-inch Edition. Earlier this summer the company announced another product that was co-engineered with Leica, the One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition. This new camera can shoot 6K 360-degree footage and 21MP 360 photos with dual 1-inch sensors offering outstanding performance in low-light conditions.
