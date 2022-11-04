Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
'It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
Comments / 0