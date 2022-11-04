SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla ended his campaign to remain California's junior senator much the way he began — trying to build support for fellow Democrats in other races. It was a show of how comfortable he felt as the overwhelming favorite against his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser, in a rematch like their 2018 race for California secretary of state. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice for senator in this election: once to fill the last two months of Kamala Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO