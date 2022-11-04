ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Hawaii to elect new US rep after Kahele’s departure

HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District will elect a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Republican Joe Akana and Democrat Jill Tokuda are facing off in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

High cost of housing key issue in Hawaii governor's race

HONOLULU (AP) — Two politicians who have been lieutenant governor are competing Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where the high cost of housing has been a top issue. The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who had...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Republican Dunleavy seeks reelection as Alaska governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is vying to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. His main opposition comes from former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara, a former state...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

In Maryland, Moore aims to be state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown aimed to make Maryland history Tuesday, with Moore hoping to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general. Moore, 44, is running against Republican Dan Cox, a...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

As heavy favorite for Senate, Padilla helps other Democrats

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla ended his campaign to remain California's junior senator much the way he began — trying to build support for fellow Democrats in other races. It was a show of how comfortable he felt as the overwhelming favorite against his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser, in a rematch like their 2018 race for California secretary of state. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice for senator in this election: once to fill the last two months of Kamala Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California voters to decide on boosting arts education

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that includes Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. Voters on Tuesday will decide on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy