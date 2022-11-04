Read full article on original website
Hawaii to elect new US rep after Kahele’s departure
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District will elect a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Republican Joe Akana and Democrat Jill Tokuda are facing off in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest...
High cost of housing key issue in Hawaii governor's race
HONOLULU (AP) — Two politicians who have been lieutenant governor are competing Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where the high cost of housing has been a top issue. The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who had...
Republican Dunleavy seeks reelection as Alaska governor
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is vying to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. His main opposition comes from former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara, a former state...
In Maryland, Moore aims to be state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown aimed to make Maryland history Tuesday, with Moore hoping to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general. Moore, 44, is running against Republican Dan Cox, a...
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could...
As heavy favorite for Senate, Padilla helps other Democrats
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla ended his campaign to remain California's junior senator much the way he began — trying to build support for fellow Democrats in other races. It was a show of how comfortable he felt as the overwhelming favorite against his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser, in a rematch like their 2018 race for California secretary of state. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice for senator in this election: once to fill the last two months of Kamala Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.
California’s Democratic AG seeks to keep state's top law job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade. Bonta is heavily favored...
California voters to decide on boosting arts education
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that includes Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. Voters on Tuesday will decide on the...
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
