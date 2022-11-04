ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Dunleavy seeks reelection as Alaska governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is vying to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. His main opposition comes from former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara, a former state...
High cost of housing key issue in Hawaii governor's race

HONOLULU (AP) — Two politicians who have been lieutenant governor are competing Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where the high cost of housing has been a top issue. The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who had...
Golden, Poliquin vie again over swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democrats look to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, seeks to again defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018 until losing to Golden. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support.
California voters to decide on boosting arts education

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that includes Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. Voters on Tuesday will decide on the...
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
